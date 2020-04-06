CyberWire launches "CSO Perspectives" podcast and new weekly column with Chief Analyst, Rick Howard

A time-saving reality check for busy security executives

FULTON, Md., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced today the launch of " CSO Perspectives ," a new podcast and weekly column by Rick Howard , the CyberWire's CSO, Chief Analyst and Senior Fellow. Available to CyberWire Pro subscribers, the new programming focuses on the ideas, strategies and technologies that senior cybersecurity executives wrestle with daily. Reevaluating the network defender's core tenets in the face of technological change and threat actors' evolving strategies and sorting through the deluge of marketing claims and buzzwords, " CSO Perspectives " informs and challenges readers and listeners to think critically about cybersecurity.

(PRNewsfoto/The CyberWire) More

"From security operations centers, to threat intelligence units, to the boardroom, Rick brings unique insights and a broad spectrum of experiences that help us all better understand the critical issues facing cybersecurity professionals today," said Peter Kilpe, CEO and Executive Editor of the CyberWire. "He delivers his clear-eyed analysis with a down-to-earth storytelling style that we're eager to share."

"I'm excited to talk about the lessons learned from a long career that's included successes, failures, and everything in between," said Rick Howard, the CyberWire's CSO, Chief Analyst and Senior Fellow. "And I'm still learning and looking forward to exploring the important topics alongside the experienced team here at the CyberWire, and the incredibly engaged community of experts from around the world that have come to be a part of the CyberWire's network—our extended family."

"CSO Perspectives" is the first program in the CyberWire's Pro Perspectives lineup of shows and articles, sharing what's on the minds of senior executives, analysts, and seasoned professionals as they explore some of the most critical problems and opportunities in the cybersecurity industry.

