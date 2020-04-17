Cybrary Announces New Scholars Program to Support Professionals Impacted by COVID-19

Program to offer a year of free online IT/cyber skills training and professional mentorship

COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary, the world's largest online cybersecurity career development platform, today announced its first Scholars Program to support those impacted by COVID-19 and who seek careers in the Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity fields.

As part of the inaugural cohort, program recipients will receive a free year of Cybrary's Insider Pro membership, as well as a year of mentorship with an experienced Cybrary community mentor and a CompTIA Exam Voucher. The Insider Pro membership offers access to Cybrary's platform, allowing members to gain a community of mentors and industry peers, Career Development Programs, hands-on virtual labs, and role-specific assessments as defined by the knowledge, skills and abilities in the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework.

"After seeing so many lives and communities significantly impacted by COVID-19, we wanted to extend support to our global community during these difficult times," said Ryan Corey, CEO and co-founder of Cybrary. "Through the Scholars Program, we're committed to not only helping during the immediate crisis, but we're also supporting the long term goals of future IT and cybersecurity leaders throughout their career progression. We strongly believe that by helping these individuals reach their goals, together we can make a greater impact in the community."

The Cybrary Scholars Program aims to support those impacted either financially or professionally, during the pandemic, including those who have been laid off, furloughed, experienced reduced hours, or are unable to fulfill a professional opportunity.

Scholars will be selected from a committee made up of Cybrary leadership and community members and will be assessed on their level of commitment to the IT and cybersecurity fields, community engagement, urgency of need, and impact. Applicants are not required to have professional experience nor do they need to meet specific age requirements.

Those interested in applying for the Cybrary Scholars Program can apply here and current Cybrary members are also eligible to apply. The application deadline is May 1, 2020.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the world's largest cybersecurity learning and certification preparation platform. Its ecosystem of industry professionals, companies, content, and technologies converge to create the fastest growing catalog of online courses and experiential tools that provide IT and cyber security learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Visit www.cybrary.it to learn more.

Media Contact

Lexie Janney

Merritt Group for Cybrary

cybrary@merrittgrp.com

(703) 390-1531

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybrary-announces-new-scholars-program-to-support-professionals-impacted-by-covid-19-301042790.html

SOURCE Cybrary