Cycle of retribution takes Bolivia's ex-president from palace to prison cell

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Phillips Latin America correspondent
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Luis Gandarillas/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Luis Gandarillas/AFP/Getty Images

It was November 2019, just days after Evo Morales had abandoned Bolivia’s presidency and fled into exile, and the country’s newly installed interior minister was making no effort to hide his glee.

“Any terrorist should spend the rest of their life in prison,” Arturo Murillo gloated during an interview in his recently occupied chambers, vowing to put the runaway leftist behind bars for the next 30 years.

“It’s not about whether you’re an ex-president,” the pugnacious hotelier-turned-politician insisted. “In fact, it’s even worse when it’s an ex-president. An ex-president should be sentenced twice over because people trust in their president.”

This week, an ex-president was indeed jailed in Bolivia – but not Morales. Instead, it was Murillo’s former boss, Jeanine Áñez, who found herself languishing in a La Paz prison cell after being seized by security forces early on Saturday. “We’re seeking a 30-year sentence,” Bolivia’s new justice minister, Iván Lima, announced, as Áñez was accused of terrorism and sedition – the very same charges Murillo had levelled at Morales.

The imprisonment of Áñez, a Bible-bashing conservative who became interim leader after Morales fled under pressure from the military, was met with jubilation by some. Many on Latin America’s left celebrated the downfall of a politician they allege played a central role in the coup they say forced Bolivia’s first indigenous president from power.

“Coup-mongers belong in jail!” tweeted the Brazilian leftist Guilherme Boulos as news that Áñez had been found cowering in a storage bed reached Bolivia’s neighbour. She will spend the next four months in pre-trial detention, including 15 days isolated from other prisoners as a precaution against Covid-19.

Related: How Bolivia's left returned to power months after Morales was forced out

Others, however, described the arrest as an alarming development in an already profoundly divided country which the new leftwing president, Luis Arce, had pledged to unify after Morales’s Movement for Socialism (Mas) party reclaimed power last October. This week tens of thousands of demonstrators hit the streets of cities including La Paz, Cochabamba, Sucre and Santa Cruz to protest against Áñez’s treatment, suggesting such healing would have to wait.

“We are in a cycle of retribution,” warned Jim Shultz, the founder of the Bolivia-focused Democracy Center. “If you’re in a government and the government changes at this point, you can pretty much count on them coming after you … [This] feels less like a legal process and more like they are taking turns trying to destroy one another.”

Few doubt Áñez has serious questions to answer over the persecution of political rivals and human rights abuses that took place during her year-long stint as interim president, which began after Morales’s escape to Mexico and ended last November after the sensational electoral fightback that returned his party to power and allowed him to return home.

Demonstrators attend a rally to protest against President Luis Arce&#x002019;s government after the detention of the former interim president Jeanine &#xc1;&#xf1;ez, in the lowland city of Santa Cruz on Monday.
Demonstrators attend a rally to protest against President Luis Arce’s government after the detention of the former interim president Jeanine Áñez, in the lowland city of Santa Cruz on Monday. Photograph: Reuters

“While she was president, at least 20 Mas supporters were killed in two massacres,” said José Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director for Human Rights Watch. “Witnesses told us that state forces opened fire against protesters.”

Shultz remembered how after taking power in November 2019 Áñez had moved to shield from prosecution members of the armed forces who were attempting to quell the unrest sweeping Bolivia. Days later, on 19 November, troops were accused of opening fire on unarmed Morales supporters in the city of El Alto, killing at least eight.

Related: 'What happened was a massacre': grief and rage in Bolivia after day of deadly violence

Shultz said: “When you have a president who says to the army and the police in advance of an action: ‘Whatever you do, you will not be prosecuted’, that message is about as clear as you can get: ‘Kill who you want to kill’. That is what she should be prosecuted for.”

That may well happen. On Monday, Arce’s justice minister announced that an investigation into those “bloody massacres” would be complete by June and said the mothers of the victims were crying out for justice.

For now, however, the charges brought against Áñez relate not to those shootings, but to claims the former senator was involved in plotting the rightwing coup that Bolivia’s current government claims brought her to power. Vivanco said his group had reviewed Áñez’s charge-sheet and found no evidence of crimes. Rather, what appeared to be unfolding was “the abuse of the justice system against political opponents”.

Women hold photos of victims killed during clashes that happened between security forces and supporters of former president Evo Morales when Bolivia&#x002019;s former interim president Jeanine &#xc1;&#xf1;ez was in power, outside the police station where she is being held in La Paz, Bolivia, at the weekend.
Women hold photos of victims killed during clashes that happened between security forces and Morales supporters when Jeanine Áñez was in power, outside the police station where she is being held in La Paz, Bolivia, at the weekend. Photograph: Juan Karita/AP

Shultz said he also found claims Áñez had masterminded Morales’s overthrow “a stretch”. Several Mas politicians had been constitutionally in line to fill the presidency ahead of Áñez after his resignation but declined to do so, he noted. “She just caught the ball,” Shultz said of Áñez. “She didn’t throw it.”

Áñez, who claims she is the victim of a campaign of political persecution, is not the only member of her administration being targeted by Bolivia’s new government. Two former cabinet members – the former justice minister Álvaro Coímbra and former energy minister Álvaro Rodrigo Guzmán – have also been detained. Her former communications minister, Roxana Lizárraga, is seeking asylum in Peru. On Monday the former army commander, Gen Jorge Pastor Mendieta Ferrufino, surrendered himself to authorities over the same investigation.

Meanwhile Murillo, who is 57, slipped out of the country on the eve of last year’s election, reportedly passing through São Paulo and Panama City en route to the United States. A warrant has also been issued for his arrest.

Recommended Stories

  • Editorial: No, we’re not letting up: Release the full Jussie Smollett report

    In Chicago, two Cook County judges connected to the Jussie Smollett case face weighty decisions. The circumstances are poles apart, but the goal should be the same — justice that’s fair and transparent and rebuilds public trust. The TV actor was charged in early 2019 with faking a hate crime against himself, with the help of two other men. A month later, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx ...

  • Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman arrested yet again

    Hartman claims to have taken more than 30 flights without a ticket starting in 2002.

  • Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

    Several countries, including Germany and France, have suspended use of AstraZeneca shots over blood clot fears

  • WHO urges countries to use AstraZeneca vaccine

    The WHO appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide. WHO Director-General Tedros said systems were in place to protect public health.Portugal joined Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway and several other countries in halting the use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over possible serious side-effects.The WHO said there was no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, with Oxford University.The EU's EMA medicines regulator said it would meet on Thursday to analyse the situation and reaffirmed its view that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. The EMA will assess the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca shot contributed to thromboembolic events (blood clots) in those inoculated.

  • Michelle Obama comments on fallout from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: 'I just hope there is forgiveness'

    Michelle Obama said that there was nothing more important than family and that she hoped Meghan and Harry and the royal family could find "resolve."

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Gap between U.S. and German bond yields widens further

    Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios VisualsThe spread between U.S. and German 10-year government bond yields widened to its steepest level since January 2020 on Monday, as European yields tumbled following the European Central Bank's announcement that it will speed up its pace of bond buying.The big picture: The ECB became the first major central bank to announce an increase in bond buying to stem higher yields.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In contrast, the Fed and chair Jerome Powell have signaled they have no intention of taking action on rising rates.By the numbers: The 10-year spread ended last year at 146 basis points and has widened by nearly 50 basis points this year, according to data from Tradeweb. The spread on 30-year government debt has widened to its steepest level since early November 2019 and even the 2-year spread has grown wider this year.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AstraZeneca insists its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and there is no link to blood clots, as 11 countries suspend its use

    The number of blood clots reported among vaccinated people is lower than in the general population, the company said on Sunday.

  • Deborah Birx calls on Trump to back Covid vaccine as she reveals she thinks about ‘disinfectant’ episode every day

    ‘You can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was’

  • Vatican says Church cannot bless same-sex unions

    The Vatican said on Monday (March 15) that priests and other Roman Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions.The ruling was a response to practices in some countries - including the United States and Germany, where parishes and ministers have begun blessing same-sex unions in lieu of marriage, and calls for bishops to defacto institutionalize these.In response to formal questions from a number of dioceses on whether this practice was allowed, the Vatican's doctrinal office issued the ruling: "Negative."It said Pope Francis approved the response.The office note said that since marriage between a man and a woman was a sacrament and blessings are related to the sacrament of marriage, they could not be extended to same-sex couples.At least two German bishops, including one of the pope's top advisors, have expressed support for some kind of "pastoral" blessing for same-sex unions.But the note approved by the pope ruled this out.The Church teaches that gay tendencies are not sinful but gay acts are and that gay people must be treated with respect.Last year, the Vatican had to move to clarify comments attributed to Pope Francis on civil union laws in a documentary, saying they were taken out of context and did not signal a change in Church doctrine on gay people or support for same-sex marriage.

  • Candace Owens calls Cardi B ‘cancer cell to culture’ after singer mocks Fox News segment

    Not first confrontation between conservative pundit and rapper over song WAP

  • 17 Best Linen Sheets of 2021: Brooklinen, Linoto, Parachute and More

    This flax fabric makes for the sweetest dreamsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • VW shares surge on bullish profits outlook

    Volkswagen preferred shares surged around 6% Tuesday morning (March 16) after a bullish outlook for profitability. The German giant is betting on cost cutting and electric vehicles to drive a rebound. Chief executive Herbert Diess said Tuesday (March 16) a strong performance last year gives the company momentum. VW now aims to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles to 1 million this year. It will also move to standardize production of software, batteries and charging to trim costs. The target comes a day a day after the firm said it would build six big battery plants around Europe. It will also expand charging infrastructure worldwide, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla. All told, the automaker is aiming for an operating margin of 7-8% by 2025. Workers won't be immune from moves to cut costs. Over the weekend VW offered early or partial retirement to older employees. Sources say that could see 4,000 posts go at German plants. The VW group employs about 670,000 people worldwide.

  • Mass Shooting at Georgia Asian Massage Parlors Leaves 8 Dead, Suspect Arrested

    At least eight people have died, four of them of Asian descent, after shootings at three massage parlors near Atlanta, police said on Tuesday. What happened: Three people were fatally shot at one spa in northeast Atlanta, and a fourth person was killed at a different spa across the street, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. UPDATE: Atlanta police tell us a total of four Asian women were shot and killed.

  • Biden endorses changing Senate rules to require a 'talking filibuster,' like 'back in the old days'

    President Biden for the first time Tuesday publicly endorsed changing the Senate's filibuster rules so if a senator wanted to block a bill, he or she would have to earn it. ABC News' George Stephanopoulos broached the topic in an interview segment released Tuesday night, asking Biden if he will "have to choose between preserving the filibuster and advancing your agenda." Biden said yes, but "I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster — you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate, back in the old days," when "you had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking" and "work for the filibuster." Stephanopoulos followed up to make sure Biden is "for bringing back the talking filibuster," and Biden said yes, he is. "That's what it was supposed to be," he said. "It's getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning." EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: "You're for bringing back the talking filibuster?" Pres. Biden: "I am. That's what it was supposed to be...Democracy's having a hard time functioning." https://t.co/yOAySBh8dz pic.twitter.com/M59cysphgc — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021 Senate Democrats, who narrowly lead the 50-50 chamber, would need every member of their caucus to change the filibuster rules, and several moderate Democrats — including Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), plus Biden — oppose eliminating the filibuster altogether. But Manchin and other Democrats, most recently Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), have voiced support for switching back to a talking filibuster. "The filibuster allows a senator to block a bill by refusing to yield the floor unless at least 60 colleagues vote to end the debate and proceed to a vote," The Washington Post explains. "In recent years, the objecting senator has not had to actually speak for hours — instead, simply announcing an intent to filibuster is enough to block the bill." Currently, NBC News adds, "the onus is on the majority to find 60 votes to advance legislation; if it falls short, it stalls. A talking filibuster would shift the onus to the minority to hold the floor and speak incessantly until it gives up or the majority pulls the bill." More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTrump urges his supporters to get inoculated with the 'great' and 'safe' COVID-19 vaccinesChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves

  • Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan - and hopes she runs for US president in 2024

    Donald Trump has said he is “not a fan” of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her. Mr Trump, during a 30-minute call to Fox News, said he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a “tremendous person”. Asked by a Fox host about reports Meghan had met with “Democratic operatives” about a possible 2024 bid, Mr Trump said: "I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan." In one of his lengthiest interviews since leaving the White House in late January, Mr Trump remained non-committal, however, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office. "Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see,” suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

  • Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & God

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Cherokee Sheriff’s OfficeATLANTA—A Georgia man who professed a passion for guns and God was in custody on Tuesday night after a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors and left eight people dead.Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was caught on video at the crime scenes and later nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta following a police chase, authorities said.Police stressed that it was still much too early to announce a motive, but the horrific attacks come amid a wave of targeted violence against the Asian-American community. Details about the suspect that began to trickle out offered few clues.“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life,” read the tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long.A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast, “He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.” Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Brynn Anderson/AP The rampage began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth in Cherokee County, where two people were killed, one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, and one died while in treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims were two Asian women, a white woman, and a white man, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Hispanic man was also injured in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, a spokesman for the sheriff said. About an hour later and 30 miles away, two spas on the same Atlanta street—Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa—were targeted by gunfire, and four Asian women were killed.Officers had just arrived at one of the spas to find the victims when they were summoned to the second. “While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters.While no details about the Acworth victims were given, Bryant said that “it appears that all the [Atlanta] victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.”Two men who live just across from Gold Massage Spa who refused to give their names said their neighbors started asking them about the incident around 6:15 p.m. They said the area was very diverse, but that the spa was known to be an Asian-owned business.“This is the worst shooting since ‘99 I think,” one of the men told The Daily Beast. “There was a shooting then where a guy went through his office and killed a bunch of people and he killed his family. That was 12 people I think, so this is the worst one since I’ve been here.”Bryant has declined to say whether police believe the shootings in Georgia Tuesday amounted to a hate crime, saying, “We can’t make that determination just yet.” Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Cherokee County Sheriff ’s Capt. Jay Baker told reporters: “Nothing is going to be ruled out. Wherever the investigation leads us, that’s where we are going to go.” Atlanta police said video surveillance of Long’s car at all three massage parlors captured Tuesday night made it “extremely likely” he was the main suspect in all three shootings. Crisp County Sheriff's Office President Joe Biden recently condemned the surge in crimes of hate, which have included a brazen, deadly assault on an 84-year-old from Thailand who was killed on a morning stroll in the San Francisco Bay Area. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), in offering condolences to the families of the victims of the Atlanta shootings on Tuesday night, noted that “many of the victims are Asian.”“These murders occurred at a time when anti-Asian violence has been spiking. All officials should do their part to condemn violence and not inflame further discrimination,” he tweeted.The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said it was “horrified” by news of the shooting “at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence.”The legal advocacy nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta released a statement saying the group was “shaken” by the shootings. “Now is the time to hold the victims and their families in our hearts and with light.”In testimony to the Georgia State Senate the day before the shootings, Michelle Au, a Democratic state senator representing Johns Creek, GA, said, “In the last year, 32 incidents of hate crimes towards our Asian-American and Pacific Islander community here in Atlanta have been reported…. Recognize that we need help, we need protection, and we need people in power to stand up for us against hate.”Baker said that Long was arrested by Crisp County Sheriff’s officers who performed a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.Long’s family did not respond to calls for comment. His youth pastor at the Crabapple First Baptist Church confirmed he was the suspect and said elders would be releasing a statement.A 2018 video on the Crabapple Facebook page features Long discussing his Christian journey toward baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the clip.“And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”He goes on to say that when he was in seventh grade he attended a youth group and a speaker was discussing the biblical story of the prodigal son.“The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he’s wanting to eat pig food, he realized there’s something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him. And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God. I ran away living completely for myself, and he still wants me, and so that’s when I was saved.”—with reporting by Rachel OldingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.