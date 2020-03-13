Cycling-Giro d'Italia postponed due to coronavirus - race organisers

March 13 (Reuters) - The Giro d'Italia has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, race organisers RCS Sport said on Friday.

"The organising committee of the Giro d'Italia's Hungarian stages declared the Giro's start could not be held in Hungary at the originally scheduled time," the organisers said in a statement.

"All parties have agreed that they are determined to work together to enable the Giro d'Italia to depart from Hungary at a later time."

It had been due to start in Hungary in May, a new date will be announced no earlier than April 3. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)