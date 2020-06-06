Cyclist arrested in assault on teens posting racial justice flyers on Maryland trail

A Maryland cyclist suspected of attacking a group of teens as they put up signs calling for justice for George Floyd was arrested Friday, police in Maryland said.

Image: Anthony Brennan III (Maryland-National Capital Park Police) More

Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Maryland, was booked on allegations of second-degree assault in the Monday attack, which was videotaped and posted on social media.

One of the victims, described as a male, was pushed down by the suspect, who used his bicycle, the Park Police Montgomery County Division said in a statement. Two other teens, described as females, were also listed as victims of the attack in Bethesda.

The trio was putting up flyers that read, "A MAN WAS LYNCHED BY THE POLICE. WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT IT?"

The video shows the man approaching the teen with his bicycle and the teen can be heard yelling “what?, hey, what the f***?” before he is thrown to the ground and the camera cuts off.

The male teen told NBC News a man “ripped the posters and tape out of our hands before eventually throwing his bike into me and trying to hold me to the ground with it."

The group filed a report with the police and the Park Police Montgomery County Division put out a statement on Twitter urging anyone with information to come forward and help them identify the suspect.