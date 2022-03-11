Cyclist’s body found by family more than 24 hours after he died in a Tamarac hit-and-run

Broward detectives are seeking the public’s help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist in Tamarac earlier this week after his family found the man’s body more than 24 hours after the crash, according to authorities.

Cops got a call Monday around 10:30 a.m. about a dead body in the 4400 block of Rock Island Road. When officers got there, they found the body of Neker Fleurosier, a 49-year-old from North Lauderdale, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a statement.

On Sunday, sometime after 1 a.m., the sheriff’s office said, Fleurosier was riding his electric bicycle in a bicycle lane heading north when the driver of a Nissan Rogue entered the bicycle lane and struck him.

Detectives do not know the color of the SUV, but it could be a model from 2017 or 2018, the sheriff’s office said.

Fleurosier’s family got worried because he wasn’t responding to phone calls and didn’t show up to work, according to the sheriff’s office. On Monday, cops say his family began searching for him along the path he usually takes home from work.

Upon Fleurosier’s family finding his body, they called police, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sean Strzalkowski at (954) 321-4845. To remain anonymous, people are asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in U.S.

Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, according to the sheriff’s office.