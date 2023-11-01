Cyclist who broke back when £2,000 bike collapsed beneath him sues company for £200,000

Ben Norbury underwent corrective spinal surgery after his £2,000 bike collapsed beneath him - CHAMPION NEWS/CHAMPION NEWS

A cyclist who broke his back in four places when his bike collapsed beneath him is suing the company that made it for more than £200,000.

Ben Norbury, a keen club rider and amateur champion, paid £2,199 for a new Giant Propel Advanced 2 in the autumn of 2021.

Five months later, he was travelling at about 15mph when the fork – the metal bar attaching the handlebars and the front wheel – detached itself.

Mr Norbury, 39, who runs the cycling weather app myWindsock, suffered multiple spinal fractures when he hit the ground face-first close to his then home in Sandbach, Cheshire.

He also suffered a number of psychological symptoms, including a fear of cycling.

Mr Norbury underwent surgery to place metal pins into his back, which had broken in four places - CHAMPION NEWS/CHAMPION NEWS

As a result, he sued Giant UK – a branch of the world’s largest bike manufacturing company – claiming more than £200,000 compensation on the basis that the bike had an “inherent defect” when it was manufactured and that it caused his accident.

After initially denying liability and arguing that Mr Norbury had caused the issue with the bike himself by changing the stem and handlebars, lawyers for the company have now admitted fault, guaranteeing him a payout.

Before the accident, Mr Norbury rode up to 20 hours in a typical week. As a member of Congleton Cycling Club he competed in time trials, racing and hill climbing events and was the holder of regional speed records, court documents said.

But he has since struggled to get back to full fitness and “is concerned that his passion has been taken from him”.

As a result of the fall, he was forced to have corrective spinal surgery and doctors fear he may be afflicted by a “subtle brain injury”. He also has been left with lingering neck pain, along with headaches, mood swings and problems with memory.

Before the accident, the avid cyclist competed in time trials, racing and hill climbing events - CHAMPION NEWS/CHAMPION NEWS

Carrying heavy items is also now beyond him and he has been unable to do any high-level cycling since his crash.

After the accident he also developed a range of psychological symptoms such as “anxiety dreams”, flashbacks and a fear of cycling, despite being desperate to return to his former obsession.

He has also struggled with his other hobby of playing the cornet, fearing the strain it could have on his chest and spine.

His barrister claimed the accident occurred because of a manufacturing fault with the joint between the alloy tube and the bike’s carbon fork.

“There was an inherent defect in the adhesive bond between the steerer tube and the crown socket.

“It’s likely to have been caused by inadequate surface preparation of the steerer tube spigot at the time of manufacture,” he added.

Mr Norbury, right, and his wife Caroline, left, following the incident - CHAMPION NEWS/CHAMPION NEWS

Giant UK Ltd are being sued under the Consumer Protection Act for selling a defective product, but initially alleged Mr Norbury’s own alterations caused the bike’s failure.

As a “keen amateur cyclist” Mr Norbury routinely did his own bike maintenance and had tinkered with his new purchase, changing the handlebars and stem to alloy Shimano parts.

However, at a recent hearing designed to hammer out trial management issues, Mr Korn told the judge that Giant UK Ltd have now “conceded liability”.

The case will now go ahead to assess how much compensation is owed to Mr Norbury.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.