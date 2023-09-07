Cyclist crashes on Golden Gate Bridge when gate falls in path

TechCrunch

The would-be Twitter rival T2 has already launched a number of features hoping to capture the attention of Twitter's fleeing users, including built-in direct messages and a verification program that allowed Twitter users to import their legacy checkmark before it disappeared on the Elon Musk-owned app, which recently rebranded as X. Today, however, T2 is launching a feature other microblogging networks like X do tend to offer: its own algorithmic "For You" feed. This type of feed experience, popularized by TikTok, can also be found in other social apps, like Instagram, but had yet to fully be incorporated into the world of microblogging apps like X until more recently. T2's version of the For You feed won't be as heavy-handed as some others, like X's, as it won't be forced on users as the default experience.