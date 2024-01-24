Cyclist dies after being struck by driver on Virginia Beach Boulevard, police say

A cyclist has died after police say a driver struck him at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Lynn Shores Drive, near the Virginia Beach Antique Mall.

According to police, 62-year-old Richard Whelan, of Virginia Beach, was riding his bike northbound on Lynn Shores Drive just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Whelan entered the intersection crossing against a red light on the left. While he was crossing the intersection’s westbound traffic on Virginia Beach Boulevard, a driver in a Jeep Wrangler struck him.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. A police spokesperson said no charges have been filed against the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com