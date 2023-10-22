Cyclist dies following two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Kansas City, police say

A cyclist died following a crash in Kansas City early Sunday.

Officers responded around 2:21 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash in the area of eastbound 152 Highway and 169 Highway, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A black bicycle was weaving between two lanes on 152 Highway, when it was struck by a white Chevrolet. The crash ejected the cyclist, who was declared dead at the scene.

The Chevrolet driver was not injured.

Police said the crash was the 81st road fatality in Kansas City this year, compared to 74 at this time last year.