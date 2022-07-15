Cyclist dies from injuries after hit-and-run in Durham, police say. Driver sought.

A 40-year-old man who was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Durham Sunday morning died from his injuries, according to the Durham Police Department.

Matthew Simpson died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the incident, police say.

His death comes four days after he was struck by a gray Volkswagen Jetta in the 2300 block of Guess Road just after 11:30 a.m Sunday.

On July 12, Durham police said they had obtained warrants for Omari Newsome, 33, of Durham, who is the suspected driver. He had not been arrested as of Friday morning.

Newsome was last seen pulling the bike out of the car’s front end.

He is expected to be charged with felony hit and run with serious injuries, felony conspiracy, driving while license suspended, failure to reduce speed, and failure to stop at a steady red light.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Investigator J. Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.