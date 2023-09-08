Cyclist filmed knocking five-year-old over successfully sues father for sharing video

The cyclist says he now fears leaving the house as a result of his online infamy

A cyclist who was derided for knocking a little girl to the ground has successfully sued the child’s father for sharing footage of the incident online.

The Belgian biker argued that the posting of the video marked an intrusion on his privacy and had badly damaged his reputation.

The five-year-old girl and her family were out for a walk on a snowy track in a nature reserve in Baraque Michel in eastern Belgium on Christmas Day 2020.

The 62-year-old cyclist, dressed in black lycra, appeared to stick out his knee as he passed the child, who was dressed in a pink snowsuit, sending her flying to the ground before he continued on his way.

Her father, Patrick Mpasa, was recording a video at the time and later posted the clip on social media. It subsequently went viral.

Child’s father ‘made a mistake’

The cyclist was originally taken to court in the town of Verviers in Belgium for knocking the child over and was found guilty of involuntary assault.

He received a suspended sentence, with the court ruling that he had suffered enough already by being lambasted on social media. He was ordered to pay the token sum of €1 in compensation.

But a year later, he took the case back to the court in Verviers, suing the child’s father for defamation.

He said there had been such a backlash against him that he was fearful about venturing out of his home.

The court has now ruled in his favour, saying that his reputation was damaged and his privacy compromised.

Mr Mpasa may now have to pay compensation to the cyclist, though exactly how much will be established at a hearing in April.

The cyclist has asked for €4,500 (£3,864), which he says is a symbolic sum and approximately the value of his bicycle.

“This judgment … has found that the father of the young girl, by publishing the video, made a mistake,” said Philippe Culot, the cyclist’s lawyer.

