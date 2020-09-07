Cyclist flashed his butt and assaulted pedestrians on Virginia trails, police say

A rump-showing cyclist suspected in a series of incidents along biking trails in northern Virginia is now behind bars, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Authorities said “numerous tips” led to the arrest of 55-year-old David Marlowe at his home late Sunday. Marlowe faces multiple counts of assault and indecent exposure after allegedly flashing his butt and hitting people walking on the trails, police said, citing at least five incidents reported last month.

Marlowe is also charged with robbery and felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, the department said in a news release.

“The quick resolution of this case is the result of strong community partnerships and assistance by the public,” according to a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page. “Thank you to everyone who submitted tips in this case.”

In August, authorities said they received numerous reports of an “aggressive cyclist involved in confrontations” with people walking the trails. In one case, a pedestrian told police the cyclist approached him from behind at a “high rate of speed” and struck him when he took out his phone to record.

“The suspect then pulled down his shorts and exposed his buttocks before riding away,” according to the police report.

A similar incident was reported Aug. 21 when a woman said a cyclist zoomed past and smacked her in the back of the head with an open palm before shouting at her to move over, police said. In another, authorities said the cyclist got down off his bike and struck a man in the face who told him to slow down.

The investigation into Marlowe is ongoing, police said.

He remains in custody at the Arlington County Detention Facility on no bond.