Cyclist in her 70s dies after collision with car

A cyclist aged in her 70s has died following a crash near Monaghan town in the Irish Republic.

The collision, involving a car and a bicycle, happened at approximately 13:20 local time on the Cootehill Road on Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí (Irish police) were still at the scene on Saturday evening and the road remained closed.

Her body was taken to Monaghan Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for information about the incident.