Cyclist hit, killed during organized ride in Atlanta
Friends are mourning the death of a fellow cyclist and they're urging drivers to share the road. Tom Duncan was hit and killed by a car while riding with a group of cyclists.
Micromobility.com, formerly Helbiz, was delisted from the Nasdaq on Monday as a result of the company's noncompliance with the stock exchange's listing rules, according to a regulatory filing. Competitor Bird -- the only other shared micromobility company to brave the public markets -- was also delisted from the stock exchange in September. The company's common stock and warrants were suspended from trading at the start of business Wednesday.
The Volkswagen Group is the latest automaker to announce it will adopt Tesla’s so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS), marking one of the last major automakers to embrace what is now the de facto EV plug in the United States. The German giant said Tuesday that future vehicles in its portfolio of brands -- including Audi, Porsche and the group's upstart EV play Scout Motors -- will get the NACS charge port built-in starting in 2025. While Volkswagen Group was one of the last holdouts, its own charging network Electrify America recently announced plans to adopt the NACS standard, a strong signal that the automaker was not far behind.
Both Gm-backed Cruise and Google-backed Waymo came into 2023 riding high on growing public interest and increasing corporate investment, but only one would make it to 2024 intact.
The modified Nissan Z that meat snack brand Slim Jim displays at promotional events has been stolen in Los Angeles.
SimSpace, a startup that creates digital replicas of organizations' tech and networking stacks for cybersecurity training, has raised $45 million in a funding round led by L2 Point Management. Bringing the company's total raised to $70 million, the investment comes at an auspicious time for SimSpace, which had been entirely bootstrapped until about two years ago. SimSpace is on its way to hitting its annual recurring revenue goal of $50 million by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to co-founder and CEO William Hutchison.