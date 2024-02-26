Cyclist who was hit by TPD officer back on his bike, seeking city compensation

Richard Hicks rides his bike down the bike trail along Coastal Highway in Crawfordville, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Hicks was hit while riding his bike by a Tallahassee Police Department officer, who was driving a marked car in August of 2023.

Richard Hicks has no memory of a Tallahassee police officer hitting him on his bike.

"I really wish I did," the avid 64-year-old cyclist said. "I don't remember any part of that day at all — nothing."

Hicks hasn't been allowed to drive a car in two years because of poor eye sight, so he bikes everywhere, he said. But his main mode of transportation almost cost him his life in August 2023.

A crash with a Tallahassee Police Department patrol SUV left him with a broken femur and jaw, and multiple fractured ribs and vertebrae.

After a week of surgeries in the hospital and nine weeks of rehab, he is out riding around like normal again. But he's hoping he'll be compensated for everything he endured.

The crash happened Aug. 18 on Crawfordville Highway in Wakulla County near the intersection at Wakulla Arran Road, according to a redacted FHP crash report.

The officer, Caleb Babb, who resides in Wakulla County, was driving south at roughly 50 mph in a 45 mph zone, while Hicks was pedaling in the same direction in the designated bicycle lane to his right.

"As (the driver) passed (the cyclist), (the cyclist) abruptly entered the southbound travel lane marked for vehicular traffic directly ahead of (the vehicle)," the report says. The officer said he was "unable to safely stop or avoid the collision" with the biker and ultimately hit the back of his bike.

The Highway Patrol's investigation is still active, FHP spokesperson Patricia Shaw said.

Following the accident in Crawfordville, TPD initiated an internal probe separate from the investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, which responded to the scene. The TPD investigation was closed after determining that "the officer was not at fault," police spokesperson Alicia Hill told the Tallahassee Democrat in August.

Hicks questioned the reports by law enforcement, though he acknowledged that five witnesses confirmed that he swerved in front of the officer.

"If I swerved in front of him, why didn't it damage my front wheel?" he asked. "The back wheel was the only thing that was hurt."

Hicks said he's contacted attorneys but that no one will take his case because there isn't enough evidence to prove the officer was at fault. He said Medicare and Medicaid helped cover his medical expenses but that he still wants to be reimbursed by the city. He said a Medicaid representative told him she would reach out to the officer's personal insurance company.

"As far as I've been told, we got nothing," Hicks said.

'Something needs to be done'

There's no easy answer when posed with the ultimate question as a cyclist: Is it safer to ride along the trails or the road?

Hicks said he mostly sticks to trails now and avoids the road, but he's had plenty of times where he was almost hit by cars even on the trail. The St. Marks Trail along Woodville Highway from Tallahassee to St. Marks but has smaller roads that intersect it, creating more opportunity for cyclist-vehicle interaction.

"I started thinking that I was actually safer on the road until this happened," he said.

He knows a man who has been hit six different times on his bike a testament to the greater issue at hand in his backyard and surrounding areas.

In efforts to improve cyclist and pedestrian safety, TPD expanded its proactive patrol at the beginning of February to include three more areas. Now TPD monitors nine designated areas in hopes to thwart some of the casualties.

"The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase compliance and awareness regarding traffic laws related to pedestrian and bicyclist safety in pre-determined areas that have been identified as having a high number of traffic crashes," TPD said in a news release.

Hicks said he doesn't know what the answer is to his situation, but "something needs to be done."

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X @elenabarreraaa.

