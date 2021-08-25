Cyclist hospitalized after collision with vehicle in Garden City, police say

A cyclist was taken to a hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries” Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Garden City Police Department.

At around 3:10 p.m., police were dispatched to E. 38th Street and Chinden Boulevard. “When officers arrived on scene they found a female on bicycle and a motor vehicle had collided,” a police news release said. The cyclist was taken to a hospital.

Westbound traffic on E. 37th Street was shut down for multiple hours Tuesday afternoon while Garden City Police and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team investigated. The incident is still under investigation, officials said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 208-472-2950.

By 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, E. 37th Street had reopened to traffic, according to Ada County dispatch.