Cyclist injured, bus driver arrested after alleged hit-and-run in Ventura

A public bus driver was arrested Thursday for an alleged hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Ventura.

The Ventura Police Department said the 64-year-old cyclist from Goleta had been riding lawfully along Telegraph Road near Joanne Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. when he was struck by the Ventura County Transportation Commission bus. The area is near the Five Points intersection in midtown.

The bus and cyclist were headed westbound when the bus collided with the bicycle's handlebars, causing the rider to fall. The bus ran him over with its rear wheels, police said.

A driver whose vehicle was behind the bus saw the crash and helped the Goleta man, who suffered major injuries to his lower body. No update on his condition was available late Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old bus driver from Oxnard left the scene of the crash, police said.

A witness helped identify the transportation commission bus. With the transportation agency's help, police found the bus and its driver. Investigators used witness information, video and evidence from the bus to arrest the driver on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, police said.

The driver has since been released from jail on a bail bond. He is expected to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Oct. 5, jail records show. The Star generally does not name suspects unless they have been formally charged by prosecutors.

Martin Erickson, VCTC executive director, said in a statement his agency and the bus operator, RATP Dev, are working closely with authorities during the investigation. He said the agency's No. 1 priority is the "safety and security of our community and employees."

“Our thoughts are focused on the health and well-being of the cyclist as they receive medical treatment," Erickson said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Police: Bus driver hits cyclist in Ventura, leaves scene