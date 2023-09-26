Cyclist injures Bloomington pedestrian. Police, prosecutor take no action. Why?

Some community members, including a member of the Bloomington City Council, are asking why police did not arrest or cite a cyclist who rode without working brakes on the B-Line Trail and crashed into a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.

“At the site of the incident, the bicyclist was let go. I don’t quite understand why assault and battery charges don’t apply,” City Council member Stephen Volan said during last week's council meeting.

After The Herald-Times posted a video of the crash, some community members took to social media to vent their frustration.

“There needs to be some sort of penalty for this,” one commenter said. “If this were a person driving a car, with no brakes, they would be in serious trouble.”

Another wrote, “Sickening. … He should’ve been booked.”

Video shows the cyclist descended the Grimes Street overpass hill on the B-Line Trail and crashed into a woman who was walking in a group of three. A few feet behind them were two more people and a baby stroller.

The woman who was struck, Amanda Whitaker, said she spent six hours at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital emergency room. She is still recovering from a broken rib, collapsed lung, deep bruising across her body, ongoing pain and partial hearing loss.

"I still can't believe the officer let the cyclist take off on a bike he admitted was not safe while I was simultaneously loaded into an ambulance," the 49-year-old Bloomington woman said.

More: Bloomington pedestrian hurt by bicyclist on B-Line Trail demands changes

She said she wants change.

“It’s chaos down there sometimes,” she said.

While Stephen Lucas, an attorney for the city council, said in an email that the cyclist appears to have violated “several state and local rules,” Capt. Ryan Pedigo, spokesman for the Bloomington Police Department, said officers can issue cyclists citations for infractions and ordinance violations, but that is “rare.”

Bloomington officials mum on lack of police action after bicycle crash

Pedigo did not respond to an email last week that asked follow-up questions, including why such citations are rare and whether it was appropriate and reasonable for the responding officer to let the cyclist go without arrest or citation.

The administration of John Hamilton also declined to answer similar questions.

Angela Van Rooy, the city’s interim communications director, said via email, that she had forwarded the questions to Pedigo and city attorney Mike Rouker and that they would reach out if they had any response.

They did not.

“The administration has nothing to add,” Van Rooy said.

Volan, the council member, suggested the cyclist’s behavior might be described as reckless, but Monroe County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kehr said “merely violating a traffic/equipment law would not generally qualify as criminally reckless.

“Often, there has to be something more,” Kehr said via email. “When making this determination, the law requires us to look at the act and the person’s state of mind, not the extent of the harm that was caused.”

“Police and prosecutors are often tasked with making difficult decisions about what conduct is civil and what is criminal,” Kehr said. “The vast majority of vehicle collisions are going to fall into the civil category where the standard is ‘negligence.’ That means that the operator failed to use a standard of care.

“A criminal charge requires a higher standard: the operator’s conduct must be at least criminally ‘reckless.’ That means a ‘substantial deviation’ from acceptable standards of conduct,” Kehr said.

He said to his knowledge, the local prosecutor's office had not charged a cyclist for being criminally reckless.

“But we evaluate every case on its merits to determine whether criminal charges are warranted,” Kehr said. “We would consider it in the future if the bicyclist’s conduct met the required standard.”

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com. H-T Reporter Laura Lane contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: No action taken by Bloomington police in cyclist-pedestrian crash