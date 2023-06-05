Cyclist has jaw broken by passer-by after crashing into child at zebra crossing

A cyclist who crashed into a young girl on a zebra crossing was punched by an angry passer-by.

The man’s jaw was broken and he was taken to hospital by a friend where he had to undergo “extensive surgery”, the Metropolitan Police said.

The attacker, who walked off and has not yet been located, is not believed to have known the child.

The girl is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries in the crash at 11am on Saturday morning on Lauriston Road in Hackney, east London.

Detectives issued an appeal to any drivers who may have been in the area at the time and could have dash-cam footage.

The police said: “Immediately after the incident, the cyclist was approached by a man who punched him in the face before leaving the scene. The suspect is not believed to have been known to the child.”

It comes after a cyclist sustained serious injuries in a robbery on a cycle path last week between the Lea Valley Ice Centre and the Lea Valley Riding Centre on Tuesday, May 23.

The man was approached by a group of males wearing black hoodies who were on bicycles and gathered on the cycle path.

As the victim approached, he was pushed from his £12,500 bicycle before one of the group rode off on it into the marshes.

Another member of the group then repeatedly kicked him as he lay on the ground, causing him to lose a number of teeth, break his jaw in two places and break his collarbone and scapula.

