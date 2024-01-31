Cyclist killed after being hit by pick-up truck near Easton Town Center Tuesday night

A person riding a bicycle died Tuesday night after being struck by a pick-up truck near Easton Town Center on the city's Northeast Side.

Columbus police said the crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Morse and Stelzer Roads.

A person on a bicycle, an adult who has not yet been identified, was trying to cross Morse Road on the bicycle when a Ford F-150 pick-up truck eastbound on Morse Road. The truck struck the bicycle.

The unidentified truck driver stayed at the scene.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The pick-up driver suffered no injuries.

No crash report was available Wednesday morning from Columbus police. It's not immediately clear whether police issued citations or plan to file charges in the ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bicyclist killed after crash near Easton Town Center Tuesday night