Cyclist killed by car driven by man police say left Grand Prairie scene without helping

A man driving a car on Friday night in Grand Prairie struck a bicyclist on a street and left the scene without providing aid to the cyclist, who died, police said.

The bicyclist was riding in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Street when he was hit about 9:30 p.m. by a Honda, Grand Prairie police said.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name and age were to be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said they found the car at a residence and identified the driver. Police arrested Juan Robledo-Delgado, 30, on suspicion of accident involving personal injury or death.