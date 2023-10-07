Cyclist killed on NC road despite his neon yellow reflective traffic vest, police said

A driver hit and killed a cyclist on a North Carolina road late Friday despite the cyclist wearing a neon yellow reflective traffic vest and neon yellow reflective gloves, police said.

The cyclist, 61-year-old High Point resident Lavern Miller, also had a rear reflector on his bicycle, High Point police said in a news release on Facebook Saturday.

Miller was killed in the 3500 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. Guilford County EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old car driver drifted into the center turn lane and hit Miller from behind, police said their preliminary investigation shows.

Miller was in the lane with another bicyclist, police said.

No charges have been filed in the city’s ninth traffic death of the year, as police said they continue to gather evidence.

Police urged anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.