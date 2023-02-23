Cyclist killed in SLO hit-and-run crash identified by police

The San Luis Obispo Police Department on Wednesday identified the cyclist who recently died in San Luis Obispo after being struck by two vehicles.

Gavin Matthew Robinson, 22, of San Luis Obispo “succumbed to his injuries” at the scene of the Feb. 11 crash, police said in a news release.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to a fatal vehicle-versus-cyclist collision at the intersection of South Higuera Street and Prado Road around 9:01 p.m. Feb. 11, police said in a news release.

“The bicyclist was hit by one vehicle, and then struck by a second,” police said.

The first driver — later identified as Eduardo Torres, 29, of San Luis Obispo — fled the scene, police said.

“The second driver remained on scene and fully cooperated with investigators,” police said in the release. “Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor with the second driver.”

Police later found Torres parked at a nearby residence, the release said.

Police arrested Torres on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, the release said.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact the on-duty SLO Police Department Watch Commander at 805-781-7313, and reference Case No. 230211070.