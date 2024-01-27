Cyclist killed in St. Landry Parish hit-and-run

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run incident in St. Landry Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP said they were notified of a hit-and-run involving a cyclist around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, near Alex Stoute Road, north of Port Barre. The crash claimed the life of Daniel Craig Leger, 54, of Port Barre.

Officials said an initial investigation revealed Leger was traveling north on La 103 when his bicycle was struck from behind by an unknown northbound vehicle. Leger was ejected from the bicycle, and the unknown vehicle continued northbound on La 103 as it fled from the scene.

Leger was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers urge anyone with any information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency. No piece of information should be considered insignificant.

