Cyclist who rode into car's path on South Union killed

Sep. 19—A 39-year-old Bakersfield woman who rode her bicycle into the path of a vehicle was struck and killed Tuesday morning on northbound South Union Avenue at Garden Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 6:12 a.m. The cyclist, whose name has not been released by the coroner, was going east, crossing northbound South Union Avenue. A 47-year-old motorist from Bakersfield was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla in the No. 1 lane of northbound South Union Avenue at Garden Drive at about 45 to 50 mph when the cyclist crossed into the path of the car, a CHP news release said.

CHP said the driver stayed at the scene, and neither alcohol nor drugs were involved.