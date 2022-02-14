Cyclist stabs 11 people without ‘rhyme or reason,’ New Mexico police say

A man riding a BMX bicycle stabbed 11 people in a series of apparently random attacks along an Albuquerque, New Mexico, boulevard, police reported.

“There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point,” Gilbert Gallegos of the Albuquerque Police Department told KRQE.

The cyclist stabbed a person dining in a restaurant, a person who had been in a crash and someone in a tent at a homeless camp, among others, on Sunday, Feb. 13, KOB reported. Two were hospitalized in critical condition.

The series of seven attacks began in downtown Albuquerque and stretched 6 miles down Central Avenue to Wyoming Boulevard, police reported on Twitter.

“The offender was reported to be riding a small BMX bike, and armed with a large knife,” Gallegos told The Albuquerque Journal. The attacks stretched from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Police arrested Tobias Gutierrez, 42, on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, KOB reported.

After several earlier stabbing reports, officers had responded to more attacks at a Circle K convenience store when they received another report of a stabbing nearby, where they made the arrest, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

