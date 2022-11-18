Cyclist struck, killed by vehicle after swerving into traffic, SLO police say

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night after his bike swerved into traffic, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

At around 7:09 p.m., San Luis Obispo police officers and firefighters responded to a collision involving a bicycle and a vehicle at the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road, police said in a news release.

Based on witness statements and video surveillance, “The bicyclist was riding in the marked westbound bike lane before swerving into westbound traffic, where he was struck by the vehicle,” police said.

The cyclist, identified as a 58-year-old San Luis Obispo resident, was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, the release said.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” police said.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the collision, the release said.

According to police, the bike rider’s name is currently being withheld until his family can be notified.

The incident is still under investigation, the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo police watch commander at 805-781-7313 and refer to case No. 221117084.