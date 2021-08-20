Cyclist Swipes Vintage Pioneer Stereo

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Why would someone do this?

Pasco Police out of Washington have taken to mocking a car stereo thief online. The man, who rode up to the scene of the crime on a mountain bike, swiped a nice retro Pioneer deck from a Mazda B-Series truck, the one you’re forgiven for confusing with the old Ford Ranger. It’s bizarre that anyone would be interested in such an old stereo deck and that’s why the cops decided to mock him.

What makes the incident even more bizarre is the fact the guy just ripped the Pioneer stereo out with his bare hands. He didn’t use a tool or even a nearby rock to do the dirty deed, just ripped it out and rode off with the goods. Was he high? Does he just really hate the memories of his old Pioneer stereo? Is he just another dumb criminal? Who knows?

There seems to be no explanation for this crime. If it were an OE deck we might guess the man is restoring his own Mazda pickup and decided to swipe the factory stereo instead of buying one from a junkyard for next to nothing. But an aftermarket deck wouldn’t make his beautiful Mazda original.

As the police pointed out, nobody is going to pay this guy cash for the Pioneer stereo. He might be able to donate it to a museum dedicated to the 1990s but that’s about as good as it’ll get.

I’m old enough to remember when everyone had detachable faceplates for their car stereos, at least anyone who had a good aftermarket deck installed. Hell, the last car I owned had one, it was made in 1992 and friends would mock me when I’d take it off after parking. Well, who’s laughing now?

This senseless crime was committed at about 4:35 pm on August 15. Police say if you know anything about this horribly dumb criminal you should call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

