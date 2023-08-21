Cyclists take on extreme race in Kyrgyzstan

STORY: This is one of the toughest

bike races in the world

It’s called the Silk Road Mountain Race

and nearly 150 athletes are taking part

Cyclists race over 1,168 miles in extreme weather

through the mountains of Kyrgyzstan

(Nelson Trees, Organizer)

“It's an unsupported backpacking race, which means that riders have to do everything themselves. They need to carry their own equipment, they need to carry their own food, and they need to look after themselves. We just provide the race, the experience, the tracking, and as long as they are in the race, then they have to do everything themselves."

For the first time in the event's five-year history,

two Kyrgyz women entered the race this year

though challenging circumstances

led them to withdraw early

It’s the only race of its kind in Central Asia

The event is set to end on August 26