Cyclists take on extreme race in Kyrgyzstan
STORY: This is one of the toughest
bike races in the world
It’s called the Silk Road Mountain Race
and nearly 150 athletes are taking part
Cyclists race over 1,168 miles in extreme weather
through the mountains of Kyrgyzstan
(Nelson Trees, Organizer)
“It's an unsupported backpacking race, which means that riders have to do everything themselves. They need to carry their own equipment, they need to carry their own food, and they need to look after themselves. We just provide the race, the experience, the tracking, and as long as they are in the race, then they have to do everything themselves."
For the first time in the event's five-year history,
two Kyrgyz women entered the race this year
though challenging circumstances
led them to withdraw early
It’s the only race of its kind in Central Asia
The event is set to end on August 26