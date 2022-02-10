Cyclone Batsirai leaves homes in ruins in Madagascar

Numerous buildings and structures were in ruins on Feb. 8 and 9 after Cyclone Batsirai swept through Madagascar. The storm killed at least 92 people and left more than 60,000 homeless.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories