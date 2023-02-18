New Zealand's cyclone death toll at 11, thousands still missing

A view shows high tides rising due to Cyclone Gabrielle in Arkles Bay, Auckland
2
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand climbed to 11 on Sunday as thousands of people remained missing a week after the storm struck the country's North Island.

The cyclone hit the island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread devastation. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

On Sunday, police said two more people had died in hard-hit Hawke's Bay in circumstances related to the cyclone.

More fatalities are possible, Hipkins told reporters in the capital Wellington, as 6,431 people remained missing, while 3,216 had been reported safe.

Lives had been "turned upside down" by the disaster and recovery was a "steep mountain ahead", he said, pointing to disrupted telecommunications, shortages of fresh water and damaged roads still restricting access to some areas.

Supply chains were disrupted causing problems moving goods, many crops had been destroyed, and 28,000 homes were still without power, he said.

"The true extent of the devastation and loss become clearer with every passing day," the prime minister said.

A team from Fiji would leave for New Zealand in coming days to assist with recovery, one of 12 offers of international aid received so far, Hipkins said. Twenty-seven emergency workers from Australia are assisting with the relief effort.

Recovery efforts continued on Sunday, with teams from Auckland Council carrying out rapid building assessments on damaged homes in the coastal areas of Muriwai and Piha, about 60 km (40 miles) west of the nation's largest city, Auckland.

Emergency authorities and the military have been dropping critical supplies via helicopter to communities stranded since the cyclone, which washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes.

Police have sent an extra 100 officers to Hawke's Bay and nearby Tairawhiti, including to isolated areas, amid reports of looting.

“The police are working to maintain law and order," Hipkins said.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, William Mallard and Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand sets up temporary morgues after storm

    Two temporary morgues have been set up in New Zealand’s north island as the death toll from the country’s worst weather event in decades climbed to eight.

  • Cyclone Gabrielle: Thousands yet to be contacted after New Zealand storm

    New Zealand's PM says Cyclone Gabrielle was biggest disaster this century as death toll likely to rise.

  • Ukrainian refugees safe, but not at peace, after year of war

    Months after Russian forces occupied southern Ukraine's Kherson province last year, they started paying visits to the home of a Ukrainian woman and her Russian husband. One day, they seized the wife and her teenage daughter, put pillowcases over their heads and led them away.

  • Videos show 'disgusting' slicks in creek water near Ohio train derailment. What's going on?

    The videos posted by several people, including Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance, show rainbow-colored slicks.

  • Death toll from NZ cyclone rises as clean-up continues

    STORY: The cyclone hit New Zealand on Sunday (February 12) on the uppermost region of the North Island, before tracking down the east coast, causing widespread devastation.One kiwi fruit farmer feared he had lost his whole crop while his property was inundated with mud and silt from the floodwater.New Zealand's Te Karaka resident Tahurangi Ruru was devastated as she walked into her home covered in mud and silt, and couldn't hold back tears as she went through household items covered in a heavy coating of mud.Clean up from the cyclone, which cut off towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops, continued along with efforts to locate thousands still missing.Almost 5,000 people as of Friday (February 17) night were registered with police as being out of touch with friends or family since the cyclone hit, authorities said on Saturday, while 885 people had registered as safe.There were grave fears for a small number, around 10, of those still missing.

  • Professor: Oily sheen on East Palestine creek behaving like vinyl chloride

    A professor said oily sheens on waterways in East Palestine are behaving like vinyl chloride, a chemical on the derailed Norfolk Southern train.

  • Horace Panter art exhibition inspired by The Specials' USA tour

    Bassist Horace Panter opens exhibition inspired by pop art heroes.

  • Drone Footage Captures Flooding After Cyclone Gabrielle Lashed Parts of New Zealand

    Recently posted drone footage captured extensive flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, which lashed parts of New Zealand and killed at least seven people.Video by Jordan Turfrey shows floodwater off State Highway 2 in Waipukurau on February 14.Cyclone Gabrielle brought heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding over several days, with warnings in place as early as February 9. Credit: Jordan Turfrey via Storyful

  • Turkish Central Bank $1.6 Billion Quake Pledge Stirs Controversy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketThe Collapse of the UK Housing Market May Be ComingUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesDeSantis Is Trying to Turn Trump’s Biggest Win Into a LiabilityTurkey’s central bank is having to defend a 30 billion-lira ($1.6 billion) donation for survivors of the country’s worst earthquake disaster in a century because it apparently bypassed the Treasur

  • Memphis officers plead not guilty in Nichols death

    Five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, with the judge urging patience in a case that could "take some time.” (Feb. 17)

  • Citron Research founder accuses Etsy of 'operating illegally’ with counterfeit goods

    Citron Research Founder and Executive Editor Andrew Left joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss counterfeiting allegations against e-commerce retailer Etsy, brands enforcing trademarks and copyrights, and legal risks for the company.

  • US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

    The US Supreme Court this week examines a quarter-century old law that has protected tech companies from lawsuits and prosecution for content posted by their users, with a chance that the rules governing the internet will no longer stand.The idea was to protect the then embryonic internet sector from cascading lawsuits and to allow it to flourish, while encouraging tech companies to moderate their content.

  • How Turkish man pulled from rubble after 11 days discovers his newborn baby survived

    When Mustafa Avci, 34, was pulled from the debris of a building in Turkey’s Antakya 11 days after it was hit by a devastating earthquake, he asked paramedics to call the first number he could remember.

  • Turkey earthquake: The warnings at the luxury apartments that turned to dust

    Concerns were raised at the flats in Gaziantep, where 136 people died last week - the BBC has found.

  • Turkey: Couple saved 296 hours after quake, but children die

    A couple and their son were pulled alive from under a collapsed apartment building more than 12 days after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria, although the child later died at a hospital, Turkish state media reported Saturday. A foreign search team from Kyrgyzstan rescued Samir Muhammed Accar, 49, his wife, Ragda, 40, and their 12-year-old son while digging through the rubble of the apartment building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

  • White House explains why it turned down disaster relief for Ohio

    The White House said it turned down Ohio's request for disaster relief this week because the Federal Emergency Management Agency isn't best suited to deal with the crisis.

  • Temperature divide returns: Dangerous arctic blast to engulf West as another surge of warmth eyes East

    A dangerous blast of arctic air looms for the western U.S. next week while warmer-than-average temperatures will continue to dominate much of the East.

  • Good news: Watch these strangers bring dog to safety in harrowing rescue operation

    Sumak fell into a canal in Manchester, England, and his owner couldn't reach him. Strangers worked together to save the pup by dangling over a wall.

  • New Details Emerge in the Ranch-Stalking Horror Story [Updated]

    Two months ago, rancher Courtney Mallery and his wife Nicole were arrested for allegedly stalking their white neighbors—despite that fact that they claim their neighbors were the ones doing the stalking (and vandalizing... and livestock killing). According to The Gazette, the couple rallied thousands of supporters to take on the people harassing them and the sheriff who might be behind the mess.

  • Survivors are still being found in Turkey's earthquake rubble. How long can that go on?

    Survivors are still being rescued in Turkey and Syria more than a week after a quake killed more than 43,000 people. How long can you live trapped under rubble?