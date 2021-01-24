Cyclone Eloise brings floods to Mozambique's second city Beira

A man walks down a flooded road
Parts of central Mozambique have been flooded after Cyclone Eloise struck near the port city of Beira with wind speeds of around 140km/h (90mph).

Beira received 250mm (10 inches) of rain in 24 hours, according to Mozambique's National Institute of Meteorology (INAM).

Local officials and aid agencies are assessing the scale of the damage so they can help those affected, and trying to restore power which was cut off in some areas.

Several people are reported to have been killed.

Rain falling
The cyclone has now been downgraded to a tropic storm and was forecast to be heading towards Zimbabwe and northern South Africa, which have already experienced heavy rainfall.

Residents of Beira, Mozambique's second city with a population of about 500,000, are trying to clean up as best they can.

A man using a bucket to clear water from his house
A family stand outside their flooded house
A family stand outside their flooded house

They are salvaging what they can from their flooded homes.

A leather sofa in a flooded living room
Children walk down a flooded road while sheets and covering are hung out to dry
Trees, electricity pylons and advertising hoardings were blown over by the force of the wind.

A collapsed advertising hoarding lies in the road
Several rivers in the region have burst their banks and vast areas around Beira are under water.

A man stands on a bridge overlooking a flooded river
Water levels were already high, even before the cyclone made landfall on Saturday.

The region is still recovering from two devastating cyclones, Idai and Kenneth, which hit in 2019, killing hundreds and forcing many thousands from their homes.

All photos subject to copyright.

