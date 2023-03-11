Cyclone Freddy: Winds and rain lash Mozambique as storm nears

Pumza Fihlani - BBC News, Johannesburg
·2 min read
A man walks on a flooded street near Quelimane, Mozambique - 11 March 2023
Streets are already flooded in some coastal areas

Mozambique is being lashed by rain, powerful winds and flooding as Cyclone Freddy is about to make landfall for the second time in a month.

The southern African nation has received more than a year's worth of rainfall in the past four weeks.

Freddy may become the longest-lasting storm on record, having formed to the north-west of Australia 34 days ago.

One person is reported to have died, bringing the death toll to at least 28 since the storm first made landfall.

People have been urged to move into temporary shelters - including schools, churches and warehouses.

More than half a million people could be at risk of a humanitarian crisis this time around, according to local disaster agencies.

As the high winds hit the country, one person died when his house collapsed, Reuters news agency quotes state channel TVM as saying.

Electricity has been turned off as a precaution by the power utility firm and all flights have been suspended, according to TVM.

The cyclone is reported to have stalled offshore and is thought to be making its way on to land soon.

"I can see some houses with roofs torn apart, broken windows and the streets flooded. It's really scary," charity worker Vania Massingue, from the port city of Quelimane in Zambezia province, told Reuters.

Experts says climate change is making tropical storms around the world wetter, windier and more intense.

Freddy has already broken records for the strength it has accumulated over the 8,000-km (5,000-mile) path it travelled across the Indian Ocean for north-western Australia.

Mozambique's national disaster management agency estimates more than 1.5 million people have been affected since the storm first hit last month, with more than 8,000 forced from their homes.

A humanitarian operation is under way in the region, but there are fears that aid efforts may be hampered by new heavy rains from Freddy's return.

Neighbouring Malawi - where health authorities are battling a cholera outbreak - is also set to be affected.

Weather experts predict the cyclone will bring destructive winds and extreme rainfall over large areas, including north-east Zimbabwe as well as south-east Zambia.

Recommended Stories

  • High School Soccer: Flour Bluff boys, Gregory-Portland girls wrap up 29-5A district titles

    The Flour Bluff boys and Gregory-Portland girls soccer teams wrapped up District 29-5A titles on Friday night.

  • Florida lawmaker pushing stricter term-limits to flush out ‘woke’ school board members

    Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia details his plan to reduce term limits for local school board members and county commissioners across the Sunshine State.

  • FORECAST: Pleasant conditions expected Saturday before rain moves in Sunday

    To stay on top of changing weather conditions be sure to download our free WSOC-TV Weather app.

  • Tropical Cyclone Freddy hammers Mozambique for second time

    Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services. French weather agency Météo-France warned of “destructive and devastating” winds and “dangerous seas and heavy rains" that could lead to landslides. It said Freddy will go further inland through the weekend, generating heavy rains in Mozambique and southern Malawi, with rain also likely in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

  • Biden World Bank Pick Banga Urges Private Lenders to Step Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleePresident Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the World Bank called on private-sector lenders to increase efforts to fight poverty across the world, citing the need for trillions of d

  • Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China

    A major breakthrough in international diplomacy was announced Friday when Saudi Arabia and Iran revealed that they had agreed to resume normalized relations in a deal brokered by China. The countries announced the deal in a joint statement, saying Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two largest Middle Eastern nations by area, will resume diplomatic relations…

  • What $27.2 billion buys NASA — and more space stories you may have missed this week

    Welcome to “This Week in Outer Space,” where you’ll find a recent roundup of the best space coverage from Yahoo News and our partners. Last week we did a deep dive into the complex problem of measuring time on the moon. This week we’ve got the NASA equivalent of Apple releasing the new iPhone; a real bummer for fans of Tom Cruise; and an unfortunate series of events for Japan’s space program.

  • Paragon Care Limited's (ASX:PGC) top owners are retail investors with 54% stake, while 31% is held by insiders

    Key Insights Paragon Care's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by...

  • Putin may attend G20 summit in India, Bloomberg writes

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin appears likely to attend this September's G20 summit in India in person, says Bloomberg.

  • 3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts

    A rocket made almost completely of 3D-printed parts came within a half-second of blasting off Saturday on its debut flight, but remained grounded after back-to-back launch aborts. The engines ignited, but abruptly shut down, leaving Relativity Space’s rocket, named Terran, standing on its pad. Launch controllers reset the countdown clocks and aimed for the last possible moment of the three-hour window at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Top 10 US Cities for Retirement in 2023

    From mountains to beaches and countrysides, settle in for a well-deserved rest in these top cities for retirement. Ranking No. 1 for retirement cities in the United States in 2022, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, tops our list thanks to its beautiful rolling farmlands and affordability. Throw in all four seasons, and Lancaster becomes the perfect place to retreat.

  • Wilf family: Bud Grant “was the Vikings”

    The NFL lost an icon on Saturday. The Vikings lost the man who best symbolizes what the organization has aspired to be, for decades. “No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant,” the Wilf family said in a statement. “A once-in-a-lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the North [more]

  • East coast African states ail from too much, too little rain

    Surrounded by miles of dried land and what remains of his famished livestock, Daniel Lepaine is a worried man. Dozens of his goats in Ngong, a town in southern Kenya, have died after three years of harrowing drought in the east and Horn of Africa. Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which has already caused 21 deaths and displaced thousands of others in Madagascar and Mozambique, is set to make landfall in Mozambique once more on Friday.

  • Florida blogger buys plane that belonged to Elvis

    The "King of Rock and Roll" may have left the building, but his legacy lives on. A YouTube blogger and Florida native bought a plane that once belonged to Elvis Presley. The aircraft had to be taken apart so it could be brought to a Florida warehouse from the desert in New Mexico.

  • 4 space station crewmates head for home

    Splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa will close out a 157-day stay aboard the space station.

  • Letters: Why would you believe anything Fox News tells you now?

    Letters to the Editor: I wouldn't feel comfortable teaching under bill. Be discerning what "news” you choose. We will protect our freedoms

  • See dramatic photos, video from winter storm that flooded San Luis Obispo County

    The rain is expected to start tapering off Friday evening and through Saturday.

  • Storm breaches California river's levee, thousands evacuate

    A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state. Across the Central Coast's Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro. Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet (30.48 meters) wide.

  • ‘I grew up in the aftermath of Chernobyl - then became one of the world's most successful athletes’

    When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.

  • As snow records fall along the eastern Sierra Nevada, fears loom over impending snowmelt

    As record snows saddle the eastern Sierra Nevada, snowmelt threatens to inundate Los Angeles Department of Water and Power infrastructure.