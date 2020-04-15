Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts

After a deadly cyclone slammed through several countries in the Pacific, there is growing concern that the coronavirus pandemic could disrupt efforts to help the survivors undo early work to protect vulnerable communities from infection.

Cyclone Harold, a category five storm, lashed several island nations in the region last week, killing dozens of people, flooding towns and leaving many homeless.

Even in normal times, this would be a terrible situation. But with the threat of the virus looming over impoverished communities, it has the potential to be catastrophic.

Supply routes are damaged, and many people will have to move into evacuation centres where practicing social distancing will be almost impossible.

"In theory, all islands will have a pandemic plan in place, but it's one thing to have a plan and another thing to put that into practice. And when you have a cyclone, that compromises all the planning," said Dr Colin Tukuitonga, head of Pacific and International Health at the University of Auckland.

"Both the virus and the cyclone have just really compounded a really difficult situation."

The incoming storm

Cyclone Harold formed off the Solomon Islands in early April, made landfall in Vanuatu on 6 April and then moved to Fiji and Tonga.

In Vanuatu alone, nearly 160,000 people are in need of assistance, said the country's National Disaster Management Office.

Oxfam says at least two people have died and that on Pentecost island, one of the many islands that make up Vanuatu, 90% of homes and other infrastructure have been damaged.

In Fiji, an estimated 10,000 people need immediate help, say local Red Cross officers. Critical infrastructure like power and water supplies, roads, schools and schools have been affected.

Homes in Fiji were completely destroyed by the cyclone

In Tonga, houses, offices and even a graveyard were wrecked. Vital roads were damaged, as well as wharves all along the coast.

In the single biggest loss of life, a ferry carrying an estimated 60 people headed out to sea in the Solomon Islands, despite strong winds and choppy waters - defying a government warning not to travel.

At least 27 people died when they were thrown overboard.

According to local media, many of those on board had had been leaving the capital, Honiara, after the government told people to return to their home islands ahead of a potential virus lockdown.

'A really difficult situation'

Most countries in the Pacific Islands have been praised for their early response to the virus. Quick lockdowns and travel restrictions, and the nations' relative inaccessibility means many of them have remained virus-free so far.

That's vital, says Dr Tukuitonga, because their health systems are often not well funded and would be unable to cope with an outbreak.

"There are nowhere near the number of ventilators and intensive care beds [needed for Covid-19] and they can't test for the virus in many of these places," he told the BBC.