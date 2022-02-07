Cyclone leaves 20 dead in Madagascar

The Daily Beast

Russell Family HandoutA notorious serial killer who is already serving a life sentence now says he also hammered to death a mom and one young daughter—and severely injured another daughter—while they were walking home from swimming on a summer day in July 1996. Their bodies were found alongside the family dog Lucy, who had also been mercilessly beaten to death in a field in rural England.Levi Bellfield, who has been convicted of the murders of three other people including Milly Dowler, 13, has w