Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rain lashes India as storm approaches

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Wednesday night

Heavy rains have been lashing the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu as it braces for Cyclone Nivar.

Officials said it is expected to make landfall on the south-eastern coast shortly after midnight, intensifying into a "very severe cyclonic storm".

Rain has already felled trees and flooded much of the state capital, Chennai (formerly Madras).

Tens of thousands of people have been asked to leave their homes and move to relief centres in south-eastern states.

The cyclone is expected to bring winds gusting up to 145 km/h (90mph), India's meteorological department (IMD) said.

All fishing boats have been advised to return to harbours. Thirty disaster response teams have been deployed across Tamil Nadu, the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh and the tiny territory of Pondicherry (also known as Puducherry).

The coast guard has deployed offshore patrol vehicles, helicopters and aircraft for assistance and surveillance.

Heavy rains have already flooded parts of Chennai

There are fears of flooding in Chennai, where people living in low-lying areas are being evacuated.

In 2015, widespread flooding in Chennai due to heavy rains and overflowing rivers brought the city to a standstill.

Two men used plastic sheets to try to keep themselves dry in Chennai

In Tamil Nadu, the state government has declared a public holiday and advised people to stay indoors. Buses, trains and flights have been suspended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying that he had spoken with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy, assuring him of all "possible support" from the federal government.

In parts of Pondicherry, restrictions have been imposed to stop people from gathering outdoors.

India's meteorological department has asked fishermen to remain ashore

"People have been advised to stay indoors and those living in low-lying areas were asked to shift to safer places. We are providing food and drinking water to the people, and their Covid-19 tests will also be done," Pondicherry's chief minister, Velu Narayansamy, told ANI news agency.

Senior IMD officials told ANI that the cyclone is intensifying and could cause structural damage, uprooting trees and crops, and even destroying thatched and tin-roofed houses when it strikes.