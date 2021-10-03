Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman, flights delayed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting authorities to delay flights to and from the capital, Muscat, and to urge residents to evacuate coastal areas.

The eye of the storm was about 60 km (40 miles) from Muscat and it was carrying top winds of 120 kph (75 mph) or more, a joint statement by the country's hazard, weather and civil aviation agencies said.

The storm's centre was expected to hit land during the late afternoon and evening, bringing very high winds and heavy rainfall, but the outer bands of the system were already being felt.

The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital,‮ ‬to avoid accidents.

Most of the oil-exporting country's five million people live in and around Muscat.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Frances Kerry)