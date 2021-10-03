Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman, at least 3 killed
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting authorities to delay flights to and from the capital, Muscat, and to urge residents to evacuate coastal areas. Soraya Ali reports.
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting authorities to delay flights to and from the capital, Muscat, and to urge residents to evacuate coastal areas. Soraya Ali reports.
As Hurricane Sam continues to quickly move across the Atlantic, forecasters are watching a disturbance that has popped up near the Bahamas.
Data: FEMA; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosSome regions of the U.S. are safer from climate-fueled extreme weather events than others, but no region will be untouched, especially as greenhouse gases keep building up in the atmosphere.The big picture: The map above shows major disasters declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the past two decades — a snapshot that ranges from hurricanes and severe storms to wildfires and drought.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.
Two weeks after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake, Idaho experienced another shake.
The Abner O'Neil sank in 1892 after hitting a submerged snag or rock. Now, extreme weather has resulted in the wreck being visible.
In 1949, a Soviet expedition in Siberia was looking for uranium to supply the national nuclear arsenal when it stumbled on a vast deposit of copper.
The forces at work along this beach and the rest of the California coast cannot, in the long run, be stopped by a stack of boulders.
In a normal year, the smokehouses and drying racks that Alaska Natives use to prepare salmon to tide them through the winter would be heavy with fish meat, the fruits of a summer spent fishing on the Yukon River like generations before them. For the first time in memory, both king and chum salmon have dwindled to almost nothing and the state has banned salmon fishing on the Yukon, even the subsistence harvests that Alaska Natives rely on to fill their freezers and pantries for winter.
The collapse caused a faster flow of lava, according to local media.Cadena Ser radio said the collapse had formed a new lava flow that was threatening several nearby towns.The volcano emitted a loud booming noise and lava exploded with force from its crater.Making his third visit to La Palma, one of the Atlantic Canary Islands, since the eruption began on Sept. 19, Sanchez said earlier on Sunday that the government would approve $239 million of aid funding this week.The Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed more than 900 buildings. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from homes on the island out of a population of some 83,000.
Readers, some from outside California, respond to another call for a water pipeline to be built from the Mississippi River to the West.
In the coming decades, rising sea levels due to climate change could dramatically impact the East and West coasts of the United States. You might think the 10,000 miles of coastline along the five Great Lakes might be better protected from such effects. But as Ben Tracy reports from Marquette, Michigan, no place is truly untouched by our changing climate.
Man bitten by shark in Jensen Beach
Australia reported more than 1,900 new infections of the Delta coronavirus on Sunday, health data showed, with authorities struggling to quell the outbreak in the two most populous states and cases spreading to new states. Victoria and New South Wales, which have been under lockdown for weeks, reported 1,887 cases and 13 deaths. The island state of Tasmania, which has not had a case for 58 days, reported a new local infection late on Saturday, and there were new cases in South Australia state over the weekend.
A prominent temperature disparity will form over B.C. and significant snowfall will accumulate in some high elevation areas.
Hurricane Sam is beginning to weaken as it takes a path over the North Atlantic and will stay away from Newfoundland at a safe distance, but the edges of the storm will be close enough to bring dangerous swells and breezy winds to parts of the island.
Wildfires have become an increasingly regular occurrence across the world, from Greece and Turkey to Australia and California. There are various causes of these fires, from stray cigarettes and unextinguished campfires to lightning strikes and, as is especially prevalent in California, damaged power lines. The Dixie Fire, which started on July 13 after a tree fell on Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, grew to become the single largest fire in California history.
The 13-mile slick between Newport Beach and Huntington Beach is believed to have originated from a pipeline leak.
Traffic, oil and gas, and wildfires are taking a toll on the fresh mountain air of Colorado, where spending time outdoors is a way of life.
These ripples are in what the UGS calls a lava lake in Hawaii's kilauea volcano.
A couple was treated for injuries at after they were attacked by a black bear while picnicking on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, North Carolina.
More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.