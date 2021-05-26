Cyclone Yaas: India braces itself for second storm in a week

·3 min read
Fishermen move their fishing boats to safety in preparation for Cyclone Yaas
Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit India's north eastern coast on Wednesday noon

More than a million people in India have been evacuated as a powerful cyclone is expected to make landfall on its eastern coast on Wednesday.

Cyclone Yaas, which has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm", is set to hit the states of Orissa, also known as Odisha, and West Bengal.

This is the second cyclone to hit the country in a week, after Cyclone Tauktae killed more than 90 people.

It comes as India is already struggling to deal with its Covid-19 outbreak.

Weather department officials say they expect wind speeds of 150km/h (93 mph) gusting to 180km/h (112 mph) when the cyclone makes landfall.

A high danger warning has been issued for two key ports, and a "red alert" has been issued for several districts across Orissa. Sea levels are expected to rise in storm surges up to three meters and inundate low-lying areas

District officials in Orissa and West Bengal states have millions of people living in vulnerable coastal areas.

Nearly 1,200 rescue shelters have been sanitised in line with Covid-19 safety norms, and health teams have been deployed there - but there are worries that it will be difficult to maintain social distancing protocols as more than a million are evacuated to shelters, according to news agency ANI.

NDRF rescue teams
Rescue teams have been deployed across six states along the east coast

The Indian Coast Guard said on Twitter that all 265 fishing boats reported to be at sea in the Bay of Bengal have safely returned to harbour. Disaster response teams, aircraft and ships are on standby as the storm bears down on the east coast.

The Indian army has deployed 17 rescue and relief teams consisting of specialised personnel with equipment and inflatable boats.

The states of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu states on the east coast are also likely to be affected, with more than 50 rescue teams having been sent to these states.

In March last year, Cyclone Amphan, said to be the first super cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal since 1999, devastated West Bengal state, killing hundreds. In 2019, Cyclone Fani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, hit Odisha state, causing immense damage to life and property.

Cyclone Yaas comes at a time when India has been battling a deadly second wave of Covid-19 infections, and healthcare systems are already overworked.

Crematoriums, graveyards and hospitals were already functioning at full capacity with the rapid increase in cases and deaths, though there is relative fall in fresh infections now.

What makes the bay so dangerous?

In March last year, Cyclone Amphan, said to be the first super cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal since 1999, devastated West Bengal state, killing hundreds.

In 2019, Cyclone Fani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, hit Orissa, causing immense damage to life and property.

"[The] north coast of the Bay of Bengal is more prone to catastrophic surges than anywhere on Earth", Bob Henson, meteorologist and writer with Weather Underground had earlier told the BBC.

He said that the Bay of Bengal is a "textbook example" of the worst kind of places for storm surges to develop - shallow, concave bays where water is pushed by the strong winds of a tropical cyclone. This gets concentrated as the storm moves up the bay.

Meteorologists say that high sea temperatures in the "warm" Bay of Bengal are also a major reason for strong cyclones.

Recommended Stories

  • India coast braces for powerful Cyclone Yaas

    Residents along the east coast of India raced against time to evacuate and prepare their homes for Cyclone Yaas on May 25. The storm caused storm surge to slam the shore along with high winds.

  • Kim Kardashian is reportedly being sued by former maintenance staff who claim she didn't pay them for working overtime and denied them meal breaks

    The suit also accused Kardashian of withholding pay for tax reasons but never sending the money to the government.

  • China’s Crypto Mining Crackdown Followed Deadly Coal Accidents

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s escalating push to rein in cryptocurrency mining was triggered in part by concern that the practice has stoked a surge in illicit coal extraction, endangering lives and undermining Xi Jinping’s ambitious environmental goals.Authorities decided to act after concluding the spike in electricity consumption from server farms underpinning Bitcoin and other tokens was a key factor behind rising demand for coal in certain parts of China, according to a person who participated in high-level government meetings on the issue and asked not to be identified discussing private information.Rising coal demand prompted some producers to restart idled mines without official approval, leading to higher safety risks and a jump in deadly accidents this year, the person said.While China’s central government has enforced a strict ban on digital-asset exchanges and discouraged crypto mining for years, authorities in some remote areas of the country have been more welcoming of the industry because it brings in much-needed revenue. About 65% of the world’s Bitcoin mining took place in China as of April 2020, according to an estimate by the University of Cambridge.Growing concerns about the environmental knock-on effects help explain why China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee said on May 21 it would crack down on crypto mining and trading, in what amounted to one of the government’s most forceful condemnations of the crypto ecosystem to date.The warning has fueled a selloff in cryptocurrencies from record highs and stoked a debate over how investors should respond to the environmental costs of digital assets. Musings on the issue from Tesla Inc. founder and crypto advocate Elon Musk have by turns destroyed and conjured billions of dollars of market value in recent weeks. According to one estimate, each $1 of Bitcoin value created in 2018 was responsible for $0.37 of health and climate damage in China and $0.49 in the U.S.Bitcoin has dropped about 40% since mid-April, paring an epic surge that has drawn in everyone from Wall Street pros to mom-and-pop investors in Seoul. The biggest cryptocurrency was trading at $39,293 as of 10:35 a.m. Hong Kong time.China’s National Energy Administration and National Development and Reform Commission didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Disentangling crypto mining’s impact on coal consumption in China isn’t easy, especially during periods of economic recovery when power demand is rising more broadly. But in areas like Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia that have long been favorite destinations for the industry, Chinese authorities have drawn a direct link between crypto and coal.A preliminary government investigation into an accident that trapped 21 people inside a coal mine in Xinjiang last month found that the mine had been restarted without official permission to help meet rising power demand from crypto server farms, according to a person with knowledge of the probe who asked not to be named discussing private information. There has been no official update on the trapped coal miners’ status since the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported in early May that a rescue team had entered the mine.Xinjiang alone accounts for nearly 36% of Bitcoin’s mining capacity, according to Cambridge estimates. That’s thanks to inexpensive coal-powered electricity, low temperatures that keep mining rigs cool and underdeveloped power grids that sometimes lead to excess supply.Some observers are skeptical of China’s emissions pledges, but the country’s top leaders have vowed to make the fight against climate change a priority despite the potential short-term economic drag. At a climate summit convened last month by Joe Biden, Xi reiterated China’s plan to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and attain net-zero status by 2060, in part by reducing coal consumption.For a Chinese government wary of the anonymity, volatility and borderless nature of digital assets, crypto miners represent an obvious target. The country’s regulators have long warned that cryptocurrencies can facilitate money laundering, fraud and terrorist financing.While previous efforts to rein in crypto mining have failed to gain traction at the local level, there are signs that may be changing. Inner Mongolia, which banned crypto mining in April, said on Tuesday it plans to raise penalties for companies and individuals and discipline government officials who aid the industry. Last week, the region said it had set up a system for whistle blowers to report anyone who defies the ban.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nicolas Cage’s Car Collection Is A National Treasure

    And it far outstrips his acting chops…

  • Trump calls New York criminal probe a 'witch hunt' and claims a poll shows he is the frontrunner in 2024

    "... Our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!" Trump said.

  • A woman's 23andMe kit revealed her biological father is a retired doctor who used his sperm in her mom's fertility treatment, lawsuit claims

    A lawsuit alleges Dr. Martin Greenberg used his sperm in Bianca Voss's intrauterine insemination in 1983. She'd paid him to find an anonymous donor.

  • The secret memo Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, and why the Biden DOJ wants to keep it under wraps

    The Biden DOJ is in the unusual position of trying to shield one of the most controversial legal episodes of Trump's presidency from becoming public.

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines reportedly donated $1,000 to a Texas school board candidate trying to ban teaching about systemic racism

    Chip and Joanna Gaines donated $1,000 to his sister Shannon Braun's campaign for a Texas school board. She wants to ban critical race theory.

  • ‘This is the worst ever.’ Southwest Airlines flight attendant loses teeth after assault

    More than 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers have been reported by the FAA in 2021.

  • Democrats consider the possibility of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeking a restraining order against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Greene recently chased Ocasio-Cortez down a hallway as the two left the House chamber, shouted at her, and accused her of supporting terrorists.

  • 'Greater Idaho' took one step closer to being a real thing this week, as 5 counties voted to secede from liberal Oregon in hopes of joining conservative Idaho.

    The proposed new border for the Greater Idaho movement would see more than 70% of Oregon's land be incorporated into Idaho.

  • William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to publicly get the COVID-19 vaccine, died of an unrelated illness

    Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, his friend, said the "best tribute to Bill" is to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the BBC reported.

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added, “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high-profile sale and the departure of one noteworthy on-air contributor.During the call, Zucker said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because he refused to do so, the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN could be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Seth Rogen says he doesn't understand comedians who complain about cancel culture: 'If you've made a joke that's aged terribly, accept it'

    "Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last," Seth Rogen said recently while promoting his new essay collection, "Yearbook."

  • Rob Lowe says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Montecito, California, means 'the neighborhood is never going to be the same'

    "Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same," Rob Lowe told E! News' "Daily Pop."

  • Kelly Osbourne denies plastic-surgery speculation after people said she looked unrecognizable in a recent selfie

    Kelly Osbourne said in an Instagram video that she'd had only "a couple of injections" in her lips, jaw, and forehead.

  • Kinzinger calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be kicked out of GOP conference over Holocaust remark

    “What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference,” the Illinois lawmaker said.

  • Leaked video from PGA Championship shows just how much Brooks Koepka doesn't like Bryson DeChambeau in golf's best and ugliest rivalry

    The years-old rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau nearly boiled over at the PGA Championship.

  • Andrew Yang Rips NYC Tabloid for ‘Racist’ Cartoon Calling Him a ‘Tourist’

    Brendan McDermid/ReutersWith less than a month to go before New York’s primary election, presidential also-ran turned mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is in a war with one of the city’s major newspapers.On Monday, the New York Daily News posted a cartoon portraying him as a tourist after he said Times Square was his favorite subway station. He and his wife called the paper racist. And then the tabloid hit back by mocking him in another story and getting the local head of the NAACP to say Yang shouldn’t be throwing around the term racism.“A mayoral candidate who failed to vote in several local elections, decamped to upstate New York during the height of the COVID pandemic, and who recently named the Times Square subway station his favorite among all underground New York City stops—called a press conference Tuesday to complain about a satirical Daily News cartoon depicting him as a tourist,” the newspaper sneered in its story.Yang and his wife, Evelyn, both blasted the cartoon at the emotional presser in Queens, decrying the jibe as racist and harmful to Asian Americans.“I call upon everyone in this race to say that all of us belong here in New York and that characterizing anyone as being less New York than someone else on the basis of their race or religion or any other background is wrong,” said Yang, who has lived in New York for 24 years but has never voted for mayor.When Evelyn got up to speak, she said of the cartoon, “They’re calling Andrew, this Asian man, a tourist, coming from who knows where, but probably from a land of other people who look just like him with his shifty, beady eyes… Not only does this dehumanize Asians, it promotes racism against them,” she continued, adding that she asked the News to pull the drawing from its print edition. “And do you know what they did? They printed it anyway.”Maya Wiley, a former adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio who is running against Yang for the Democratic mayoral nomination, said the cartoon was a step too far.“@AndrewYang should not have to endure this,” she tweeted Tuesday. “No New Yorker who is Asian or Pacific Islander should. This is an offensive cartoon and we all have an obligation to call it out. #StopAsianHate”Some have argued that even suggesting that Yang isn’t a “real New Yorker” is itself xenophobic. But in a statement to the News, NAACP New York state conference president Hazel Dukes pushed back on the criticism, saying of Yang: “He didn’t do his homework—maybe that’s what they’re talking about—not as an Asian-American. He has not been able to answer some very pertinent questions about life in the City of New York. They’re talking about his knowledge of the city. I would not say we should label that as racism.”Dukes continued: “There is racism. No doubt about it. When people say all black people are lazy, they’re not talking about me. When you make these kind of remarks, you’re talking about a whole group of people. That’s racist. When you talk about a cartoon, they’re just talking about him.”The News defended cartoonist Bill Bramhall’s work, saying the drawing was intended as a comment on the “major gaps” in Yang’s grasp of city politics and policy.“This is not a racial stereotype or racist caricature,” editorial page director Josh Greenman said in a statement, adding that the original version of the cartoon, which ran first online, was updated for the paper’s print edition. “After Bill tweeted his cartoon yesterday, people reacted badly to how Yang’s eyes were drawn,” he said. “Bill altered the drawing out of sensitivity to those concerns, without changing the concept of the cartoon, which he and we stand by.”And the criticism of the cartoon itself as being a racial stereotype seems odd given that he had a cartoon of himself made for his presidential run that’s pretty similar? pic.twitter.com/HVA2cp7bG7— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 25, 2021 Yang’s seeming confusion over standard New York City details has been a point of contention since he entered the race. In the early days of Yang’s run, New Yorkers lambasted him for referring to a large Midtown-style deli as a “bodega.” His bumbling takes on New York, after nearly two-and-a-half decades as a resident, have since inspired multiple parody accounts on Twitter.“Our city needs more green space—today I’m proposing a large, centrally located park,” said one tweet posted by @YangPolicyShop.Checking out Little Italy! pic.twitter.com/VsJcOCYeAi— Andrew Yang: Real New Yorker (Parody) (@andrewyangsnyc) April 29, 2021 The “hazy outlines of a plan” Yang floated last week that calls for the city to take full control of its subways and buses from Albany is “so bad that it should disqualify him,” according to Streetsblog NYC, a local transportation-focused media outlet. In a candidates’ forum, Yang was at a loss when asked about the MTA’s debt load. He then tried to deflect from his non-answer by incorrectly insisting that “the MTA doesn’t break its numbers out that cleanly.”Yang has also failed to inspire confidence by demonstrating a clear lack of familiarity with New York City Police Department procedures, even though he bills himself as uniquely positioned to usher the department “into the 21st century.” At a recent campaign event in Brooklyn, Yang appeared flummoxed when a New York Post reporter asked him about last year’s repeal of 50a, a state law that kept police disciplinary records from public disclosure.Still, Susan Kang, a professor of political science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast that it’s entirely possible to make a political point about whether Yang understands New York City without reinforcing harmful stereotypes.Kang, who is herself Asian-American, said discussions about racial justice often don’t take Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders into consideration. And while she said she doesn’t think the Daily News cartoon was intentionally racist, “the interpretation was hurtful, so it’s a good time to reflect.”“This is important because it’s sort of bringing that experience into the public conversation,” Kang told The Daily Beast. “It’s one of those things where in this particular moment people are more sensitive about portrayals of Asian-Americans, and so I can understand where the concern comes from. Right now, with Asian Pacific Islander month, there’s a lot of stuff on social media about how people with Asian heritage feel marginalized based on their appearance.”Ten years ago, the racial overtones—or not—of a cartoon portrayal of an Asian person’s face wouldn’t necessarily have been discussed, Kang said, noting that this is an important period for all of us to be mindful of our inherent biases and preconceived notions.“One of the things I feel people have been learning is that people have to listen to other people of various communities about what feels racist to them,” she said, “whether or not they agree with it.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Larsa Pippen’s affair with a married man didn’t end well. His wife has choice words

    Larsa Pippen’s 2020 fling thing with Malik Beasley ended with a bit of a thud.