CYFD employee accused of illegally housing teens, providing pot

Jan. 22—A former employee of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department has been accused of housing runaway foster teens for months at his home in Albuquerque and providing them with marijuana and tobacco products.

Pedro Martinez, 31, was arraigned Saturday on four felony charges in Bernalillo County Magistrate Court: two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of interference with protective custody.

A spokeswoman for the department confirmed Martinez — who had worked as an investigator with the Child Protective Services Division — is no longer employed by the agency, but she declined to give the date of his departure.

Two brothers ages 14 and 17 told police they had stayed at Martinez's residence in recent months, and that he had given them marijuana and nicotine, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Martinez.

Police began investigating Martinez after another employee at the department reported her suspicions one or more youth in state custody were staying at Martinez's home.

Martinez had been served with a "letter of reprimand" from the agency in October 2023 alleging he had violated the department's policies by using the social media platform Snapchat to communicate with youth while on and off the clock, the affidavit states.

The fellow employee told police she looked had through an Apple watch that belonged to Martinez and found contacts for four "CYFD youth that were listed as runaways," according to the affidavit.

Police questioned Martinez earlier this month at his home, the affidavit states, and he admitted to housing two teen boys "on and off for the past two months."

The 14-year-old told police he had stayed at Martinez's home for about three months and that his older brother stayed there for about a week, the affidavit says.

Police wrote in the document the younger boy also alleged Martinez "would give them weed and nicotine all the time" and that two other juveniles had stayed at his residence concurrently.

Martinez was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County on Friday evening, and a judge's order the next day allowed for his release.