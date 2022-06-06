CYFD investigated mother before daughter's death

Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·7 min read

Jun. 6—In the years leading up to her 16-year-old daughter's death — believed to be from a lack of medical care and malnourishment — Doraelia Espinoza was investigated seven times by the state's Children, Youth and Families Department, according to recently released reports.

Three cases dating back to 2016 — involving allegations of inadequate hygiene and clothing, educational neglect and inadequate shelter — were substantiated.

However, the agency was not investigating Espinoza at the time of the teenager's death and the most recent allegations of inadequate clothing and medical neglect in June 2020 were not substantiated, according to incident reports from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. It is unclear if the allegations are regarding the 16-year-old — identified in court documents as ME — or Espinoza's other four children, since the names of juveniles are redacted from the reports.

There were no allegations of physical abuse.

The incident reports released to the Journal in response to an Inspection of Public Records Act request shed more light on the circumstances the family was living in and their history with state investigators.

Following ME's death, detectives reported visiting the family's South Valley home, which they said was littered with trash, feces and food. The detectives's interviews with Espinoza suggest she had stopped caring for her severely disabled oldest daughter and instead tasked the girl's younger sister with her care.

Espinoza, 32, was arrested and charged with reckless child abuse resulting in death after she brought ME, unresponsive, to the University of New Mexico Hospital on May 3.

The girl, who was blind and nonverbal, was in full cardiac arrest, according to detectives. The detectives say ME appeared to be very small for her age, was very skinny and had no fat or muscle. She also had maggots in her body that investigators said had been there for at least four days, suggesting she had been dead for some time.

Prosecutors have asked for Espinoza to be held pending trial and a hearing on that motion is set for July.

Her attorney, Raymond Maestas, said CYFD has a duty to help protect families in need and it is becoming more and more clear that the agency failed his client and her family.

"This is not an evil, cruel mother," Maestas wrote in an email. "Doraelia has a fifth grade education and was a young teen mom. Doraelia and more importantly her young disabled, high needs daughter deserved better from CYFD."

A CYFD spokesman would not answer any questions about the previous cases, citing a state law that mandates confidentiality.

However, he did provide a Child Fatality Notification that stated the department is investigating ME's death and can provide summary information once that process is complete.

Cardiac arrest

On the morning of May 3, a nurse called deputies after Espinoza brought ME to the emergency room. The nurse reported that Espinoza had arrived carrying her daughter in her arms and said she had not been acting right.

The girl was in a full cardiac arrest when she arrived at the hospital and although Espinoza said her daughter was alive that morning, investigators believed she had been dead for a while. Espinoza and her boyfriend — who had driven them to UNMH — left the hospital before deputies got there. Homicide detectives headed to the family's apartment near Atrisco, south of Central. Espinoza's other four children were then put into the custody of CYFD and taken in for forensic interviews.

According to the reports, the home was littered with spilled food, feces and trash. The fridge and freezer smelled of rotten food and the deputies described their shoes sticking to the floor and fighting the urge to vomit. The bed where ME had slept was "comparable to a toddler bed" and appeared to have feces, black hair, urine and blood on the blanket.

CYFD closed case

Meanwhile, Espinoza and her boyfriend were taken to BCSO headquarters where detectives interviewed them in Spanish.

Espinoza told detectives she had given birth to ME when she was about 16 and the girl had cognitive and physical disabilities from the start, according to the reports. She said when ME's father learned of her impairments he wanted nothing to do with her. Espinoza said as the girl got older she didn't develop normally, was small for her age, would communicate through screaming and hand gestures and would walk with a cane and wear a diaper.

"Doraelia further explained that (redacted) had attended a school in Alamogordo New Mexico, where they attempted to teach and show her how to use the restroom but were unsuccessful," the detective wrote in a report. "Doraelia said (redacted) was sent home prior to the Covid-19 pandemic due to being too difficult to care for. (Redacted) remained at her residence and never returned to Alamogordo."

Espinoza said her daughter was attending school online during the pandemic so she wouldn't get sick.

The detectives contacted Albuquerque Public Schools police and was told that ME was registered at West Mesa High School, although she had more than 40 absences for the 2021-2022 school year. In a school photograph from 2017 "she appeared happy and significantly healthier."

The family's history with CYFD dates back to 2015, although an allegation that Espinoza wasn't supervising her children was not substantiated that year.

In 2016 and 2017, CYFD investigators found that Espinoza's children had inadequate hygiene and clothing and their education was neglected, according to the BCSO report. In 2019 they found the children had inadequate shelter.

In October 2019, a CYFD investigator had a face-to-face meeting with ME and said "she was wearing appropriate clothing and appeared clean" although she had missed appointments, according to the report. Espinoza blamed her then-husband for missing the appointments and after the meeting she complied with the investigator's request to follow up on medical care and the case was closed.

Later that month, Espinoza was charged with petty misdemeanor battery and fired from her job at a La Quinta Inn & Suites after police say she punched another employee for making "a statement" about the child she'd brought with her to work. It's unclear if the child who was involved was ME. That case is pending.

Conflicting statements

During her interview with detectives following her daughter's death, Espinoza initially said she cared for ME and would change her diapers six times a day. She said the girl had eaten "sopa" (soup) the day before her death and she "would stay laying in her bed and liked listening to music."

She said she had heard her daughter moaning that morning and tried to help her take a shower before she got worried and took her to the hospital.

After Espinoza "began to cry and said she wasn't in the right state of mind," the interview was paused so she could take a break. Then deputies said she recanted her statements and said she hadn't changed ME or seen, cared for or fed her in a week.

When he was interviewed, Espinoza's boyfriend of about four months told detectives he had a good relationship with her other children, but had only seen ME twice and knew that she was "malita" (sickly) and a "niña mala" (sick child). Espinoza's ex-husband — and the father of her 3-year-old — said he would pick up his son every other weekend but never go inside the home, so he didn't know of its conditions.

Although the Office of the Medical Investigator had not yet determined ME's cause of death at the time the reports were written, a detective said that based on the girl's physical condition "it was apparent that lack of medical care, inadequate supervision and care, a filthy living environment, and maltreatment were contributing factors."

"Doraelia failed to ensure (redacted) was safe and left her in the care of her juvenile sister," the detective wrote in the report. "She also admitted that (redacted) was her responsibility, nobody else's. Doraelia admitted that (redacted) had lost weight since the last time she had checked or seen her. Doraelia also gave conflicting statements about her activity throughout the week, but admitted to being at the residence every day and never checking on her."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police launch manhunt to find rapist who fled prison while on day release

    Sean Phipps, 51, who has been convicted for kidnap and rape, has been on the run since last Wednesday.

  • 28 Oklahoma death row inmates could be executed over next two years after judge's ruling

    U.S District Judge Stephen Friot heard testimony about the three-drug lethal injection process during a trial earlier this year.

  • Iran Warned Issues With IAEA Monitors ‘Will Not Go Away’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsInternational nuclear monitors warned Iran that their questions over the provenance of uranium traces detected at undeclared sites won’t just

  • Briton sentenced to 15 years in Iraq for artefact smuggling

    STORY: Iraqi authorities had arrested James Fitton, 66, at Baghdad International Airport in March for carrying small fragments of ancient pottery in his baggage.A German man arrested alongside Fitton for also carrying pottery fragments, Volker Waldmann, was acquitted of the same charges."He (Waldmann) had no criminal intent. He did not pick up any antiquities from the places he visited. But his colleague (companion) James, the British national, gave him the pieces and asked him to give them back later," Waldmann's lawyer, Furat Kuba, told Reuters.The Baghdad Criminal Court sentenced Fitton for taking the artefacts from a heritage site in southern Iraq and attempting to transport them out of the country "with criminal intent", according to one judicial source - an offence normally punishable by death under Iraqi law.Fitton's lawyer said he was shocked by the verdict, and that Fitton did not know that the pottery fragments were considered artefacts. Fitton will appeal the verdict on the grounds that there was no criminal intent, he said.

  • Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma appeal in 'Dreams of Ada' kidnapping and murder case

    Oklahoma sought a review into case of Karl Allen Fontenot, who won his freedom in 2019 after three decades in prison.

  • Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023

    The judge overseeing the remaining case of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing ordered Monday that the trial be delayed until January to improve prospects for a fair trial. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng had been due to go on trial next Monday on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd. Cahill denied a defense motion for a change of venue due to the extensive pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

  • Body of 19-year-old swimmer found days after he went missing off NJ coast, cops say

    The “aggressive search” for the swimmer lasted four days.

  • Man sues American Airlines, says he spent 17 days in jail for a crime he didn’t commit

    “I’ve never heard of this fact pattern in my life or my career,” said Michael Lowe’s attorney, Scott Palmer. “If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”

  • Woman from California shares the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa

    A Californian is going viral after sharing the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa. The post Woman from California shares the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘I hope I hit one of them kids’: Woman fires shots into home with children inside, records show

    The suspect said “I hope I hit one of them little b******," according to affidavit.

  • Steve Kerr Offers Gun Violence Solutions That 'Won't Violate Second Amendment Rights'

    The Golden State Warriors evened the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at one game apiece, but the coach had other issues on his mind.

  • Monday Mystery: An Augusta investigation followed death of 'Gone With the Wind' author

    The 1949 death of Margaret Mitchell would uncover questionable Augusta jail policies.

  • US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

    For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment. In the telling by Alkonis' family and supporters, the naval officer abruptly lost consciousness in the car, causing him to slump over behind the wheel after suffering acute mountain sickness. With a Japanese court set to hear an appeal Wednesday of Alkonis’ prison sentence, his parents are pleading for leniency for an act they say was nothing more than a terrible accident but that prosecutors view as deadly negligence.

  • Footage shows moment of mass shooting in Philadelphia

    STORY: Multiple shooters opened fire in Philadelphia's busy South Street area, which has multiple bars and restaurants, around midnight on Saturday (June 4). Two men and a woman were killed, officials said.A surveillance video from the shooting showed people on a crowded street running in panic in the closing moments of the short clip, presumably after gun shots were fired. The clip had no audio. Reuters was able to verify the video using geolocation.Eyewitness footage showed people on a crowded street running to safety and police vehicles arriving in the scene, presumably after gun shots were fired. Philadelphia police officers observed "several active shooters shooting into the crowd," with one officer "within about 10 to 15 yards" of an individual firing into the crowd, police said. That officer fired at the suspect, they said.The whereabouts of the shooters were not immediately known, Pace said. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, including one with an extended magazine, he added. There were no immediate arrests.

  • Slain Judge John Roemer Sentenced His Alleged Killer to Prison Years Ago, Records Show

    Photo composite by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesThe man accused of gunning down former Wisconsin judge John Roemer on Friday in a “targeted” attack on the judicial system was sentenced to prison time more than a decade ago by his alleged victim, court records show. The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Saturday identified the alleged gunman as 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde, who they said remains in critical condition after he was found in the basement of Roemer’s home with an “apparent self-inflic

  • Beloved McDonald’s manager shot by employee outside busy restaurant, police say

    A McDonald's spokesperson identified the woman as Elizabeth Williams.

  • How a New York County Used the State's 'Red Flag' Law to Seize 160 Guns

    The boy made his threat aboard a school bus. In late March, a 16-year-old in Suffolk County, New York, 60 miles east of New York City, told fellow students that he wanted to shoot their heads off, according to court records. He told police that he wanted to hurt himself with a shotgun at his house. What followed happens more often in Suffolk County than any other county in the state: A judge issued a “red flag” order that would allow authorities to take weapons from the home. Police filed an app

  • ‘Many young victims’ injured in crash - German police

    STORY: German Police Chief Manfred Hauser said a further 44 people were injured and that a number of people were still unaccounted for. Speaking at the site of the crash, the police chief said four of the confirmed fatalities were female, adding, "among the injured are probably also young victims, because the train was on its way home after school yesterday. But I can't give you any more details on that at the moment."After several failed attempts, cranes succeeded on Saturday in hoisting up at least one of the train's carriages which had rolled off the tracks. Regional and national politicians visited the site and expressed their shock.Officials are still investigating the cause of the derailment in the picturesque mountainous region north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria.

  • The 911 dispatcher who reportedly hung up on woman during the Buffalo mass shooting was terminated from her job

    Latisha Rogers, an employee at Tops grocery who was inside during the shooting, said the dispatcher yelled and hung up on her amid the attack.

  • A California woman was jailed for having a stillbirth. Her attorney says prosecution for miscarriages will 'only get worse' under the nation's current abortion rights crackdown.

    Attorney Samantha Lee said cases like her client's open the door to similar charges being brought for "anything someone does or doesn't do during their pregnancy."