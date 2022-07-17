Cyndi Lauper’s son arrested in Manhattan after police find him in stolen car, NYPD says

Cyndi Lauper’s son, Declyn Lauper, was arrested in Manhattan when police found him allegedly sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen car, police said Saturday.

Police noticed the illegally double-parked 2014 Mercedes Benz C350 at the corner of W. 140th Street and Broadway in Hamilton Heights around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Upon a computer check, they determined the vehicle was stolen, police said.

The 24-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Lauper is the only child of his Grammy-Award winning mom and her husband, David Thornton. He raps under the name Dex Lauper.

Declyn Lauper shared a photo of him and his mother in an Instagram story.

“Say what you want about me but keep my mother’s name out your mouth,” he wrote. “I couldn’t have asked God for a better mother.”

Cyndi Lauper’s rep did not immediately answer request for comment.

In 2008, the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” artist said she worried about the impact her fame had on her son.

“He was 2 when he first realized I was famous,” she told the Guardian newspaper. “It’s hard for him. People look at him, and he feels the pressure of being my son.”

