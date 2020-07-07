Cynet Systems Honored as Top Supplier by KellyOCG® for Superior Workforce Solutions

STERLING, Va., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet Systems was formally recognized by KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, with a Supplier Excellence Award and the Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Award during an upcoming virtual event in July. The Supplier Excellence Award is presented to top-performing national and global suppliers that provide superior workforce solutions, and whose service, results and strategic partnerships have made a significant impact on KellyOCG's business. In its inaugural year the GEM Award acknowledges a supplier that has gone above and beyond for driving demand, improving client relationships, providing business development opportunities or improvement in program operations. Supplier award winners represent less than 1% of KellyOCG's total active supply chain.

"We are honored to present Cynet Systems with these awards for their outstanding efforts to provide exceptional talent solutions. The partnership we enjoy with our suppliers is pivotal to supporting our global customers as we work together in designing what's next for their talent needs," said Pam Sands, Global Lead – Supplier Strategy and Engagement, Professional Services Organization for KellyOCG.

Suppliers were evaluated on the following criteria for the Supplier Excellence Award:

Performance from scorecard results within KellyOCG-managed programs

Compliance with legal and program-specific requirements

Engagement with KellyOCG stakeholders' and partnership approach.

Winners of the GEM Award must demonstrate one or more of the following criteria:

Support of partnership opportunities at the client/program level

Thought leadership

Exceptional service

About Cynet Systems

Cynet Systems is a certified Minority Business Enterprise and a leading consulting firm headquartered in the Washington DC area with local and regional support across North America. Cynet Systems specializes in delivering qualified talent across varied industry verticals and diversified skill sets including Information Technology, Engineering, Professional, Healthcare, Industrial, and Manufacturing roles, adding value to its customers' recruitment initiatives as a trusted and valued diversity supplier. Visit Cynetsystems.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About KellyOCG

KellyOCG® is a leading global advisor of talent supply chain strategies and workforce solutions, and we're dedicated to helping clients ditch the script on old ways of thinking about their workforce strategy. We anticipate what's next in the future of work and apply market insights, data analytics, and supply chain management principles to design customized solutions where businesses and talent thrive. Our commitment to challenging the status quo positions us as a trusted strategic partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cynet-systems-honored-as-top-supplier-by-kellyocg-for-superior-workforce-solutions-301089217.html

SOURCE Cynet Systems