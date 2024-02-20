Cynthia Moore Chestnut is a woman of many firsts

Cynthia Moore Chestnut, a woman of many firsts, continues to live a life of leadership.

Known for her efforts in championing the livelihood for all she serves, Chestnut is determined to help others.

Chestnut was born July 25, 1949, in Tallahassee.

Growing up in the state’s Capitol city, she watched the Florida legislative process and her proclivity for political work increased.

“I’ve always wanted to be in politics,” Chestnut said. “My dream was to become a mayor of a city."

Chestnut earned her bachelor’s degree in speech pathology from Florida A & M University and a master’s degree in speech pathology from Florida State University, both in Tallahassee, and a doctorate degree in public administration from Nova-Southeastern University in Broward County.

“I entered politics at a time where I had the opportunity to be the first of the first,” Chestnut said.

She began her political career in Gainesville, becoming the first Black woman elected to the Gainesville City Commission, and during her first stint on the commission she was selected by her peers to serve as the city’s first Black woman mayor-commissioner. She would later become the first woman elected to serve voters in the greater Gainesville area in the Florida House of Representatives and was the first and only Black woman ever elected to the Alachua County Commission, of which she also served as chair during her tenure.

Chestnut describes the people of Gainesville as warm and pleasant when she moved to the city.

“It is a very inviting town,” Chestnut said. “They extend their arms to you. You’re always invited to participate in organizations, events and groups. You can be whatever you want to be in Gainesville.”

She said she faced challenges from colleagues by taking the charge in hiring Black staff.

“Sometimes people have to get acquainted with a different face being in that role,” Chestnut said. “I was allowed to hire staff — a secretary and a legislative aide. Both people I hired were African American. Two men I served with had an all-white office. It was a learning process for all. I wasn’t doing anything different from those serving beside me.”

In 2014, Chestnut was elected to fill an unexpired term as chair of the Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee and appointed as vice chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

She was elected to a full four-year term as chair of the Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee in 2016, becoming the first Black to hold that position.

In 2019, Chestnut was elected to chair the Democratic County Chairs Association of Florida.

Chestnut said her mentor who helped her navigate the political arena was her husband, the late Charles S. Chestnut III, whom she was married to for 48 years and had a son with named Christopher Chestnut.

Cynthia Chestnut, right, takes the oath of office during the Gainesville City Commission swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 17, 2022. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] (Credit: Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun)

“I would go to him for advice and counsel on how to handle certain problems,” she said.

Chestnut said it is important to serve the community.

“To be prepared for the office you want to run for, you must serve in the community,” Chestnut said. “You must participate in the community so that you always have an opportunity to come back to your home base. It’s important that a politician is active in their home church and their community.”

Her memberships include Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Visionaries Club, Gainesville Chapter of the Links, Opinionated Ladies Book Club, which she founded, Democratic Women’s Club of Alachua County and Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.

“It is important to stay grounded and give back,” Chestnut said. “Serving as a Black politician is not only Mondays through Fridays. We serve Saturdays and Sundays as well. It’s an around the clock job.”

A politician’s unofficial office is at the grocery store, Chestnut said.

“While you’re shopping, someone can ask you a question,” Chestnut said. “Your office is always open. The grocery store is a place to talk to politicians about issues.”

Chestnut became one of the founding members and first chair of the Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium in 2020, a grassroots organization dedicated to voter empowerment, voter education and building candidates for appointed or elected office in the state of Florida.

Chestnut was re-elected to the Gainesville City Commission in 2022, serving in the seat where she began her political career as an at-large commissioner.

Members of the city commission voted Chestnut to also serve as mayor pro-tem in 2023.

Her godson, Ed Jennings Jr., was inspired by the political influence in his life.

“She’s the Godmother of African American politics,” Jennings said.

He said the Chestnuts’ and the Jennings’ family have been really close throughout the years.

Jennings served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2000 to 2006, representing the 23rd District as a Democrat and served as southeast regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

His father, Ed Jennings Sr., represented District 1 on the Gainesville City Commission from 1993-2000 and was appointed mayor in 1996 by his peers on the commission.

Growing up in the political scene all his life, Jennings said he was fortunate to receive advice from Chestnut.

“There’s nothing like having an embodiment of what you want to be,” Jennings said. “It’s a blessing to have someone close to you paving the way. Being able to see that was amazing. You saw the impact of African American leadership.”

Jennings said Chestnut had groundbreaking ideas and always strived to implement them.

“Her accolades transcend race,” Jennings said. “There is no person who has done what she has done. She served as a bridge in between division. She is a crowning jewel for her service.”

He said Chestnut led the call to create health insurance for low-income workers in Alachua County that was known as CHOICES primary care.

“People knew there was a need but there was a void,” Jennings said. “Public service is not just a calling but a way to transform a community. Her consistent heart for service is amazing. She has never been bashful about big change. If she sees a need, she figures out how to fill it.”

According to Alachua County, Chestnut sponsored a grant for a park to serve the residents of southeast Alachua County.

The park, named in her honor, opened to the public on April 27, 2010.

“She is a treasure for Alachua County and North Central Florida that the Lord has blessed us with,” Jennings said. “She’s not only a blessing to me but she has been a blessing to others.

