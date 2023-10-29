Cynthia Vincent: Out of the shadows and into the light

In the Mel Brooks comedy classic “History of the World Part l,” his Roman character Comicus is quoted: “Politics! Politics! Politics! – The Roman Senate is the best legislature money can buy; corruption starts with the little peddlers in the street. They bribe an assemblyman – the assemblyman bribes a captain – the captain bribes a senator and goes all the way up to the emperor!”

The movie, while funny at the time, strikes a similar note today in Michigan politics.

Former State House Speaker and chair of the Medical Marijuana Board Rick Johnson was recently handed a 55-month prison sentence for accepting over $110,000 in bribes, special gifts, sex and cash. Money was laundered through various limited liability corporations that were under his control.

Former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield’s nonprofit Peninsula Fund doled out almost a half-million dollars on travel and entertainment. His organization wasn’t required to list who donated money to “the cause.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Appropriations chair Rep. Angela Witwer is under fire for her connection to Edge Partnerships, a consulting firm that she founded, and giving a client access to policymakers. Witwer also allowed a House employee to host a baby shower in the Appropriations Committee room.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded a $20 million grant to a nonprofit with an executive member who has contributed to the governor and is also an appointee. Big Rapids is poised to reap benefits from a large economic development project that required 36 nondisclosure agreements that included 13 state lawmakers and Whitmer.

Former State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is under investigation for shifting money from the UnLock Michigan ballot proposal to other organizations. Shirkey, according to a June 4, 2019, Detroit News article, stated he was against financial disclosure and identifying conflicts of interest.

Would it suffice to say that fortune, favors and power are enticements to run for public office?

In 2022, campaign donations to Michigan lawmakers from you, me and our neighbors amounted to 11% of their campaign funds. That’s a pretty slim slice of the pie. Who makes up the balance? The answer is out-of-district PACs and donors with no available address. Who are these donors?

In the November 2022 election, 66.45% of Michigan voters supported Proposal 1 requiring better financial disclosure and transparency. But did it go far enough? Proposal 1 didn’t eliminate all of the loopholes that enable lawmakers to shift money around and they are not required to comply with the Freedom of Information Act allowing them to keep government information from public requests. Michigan currently ranks around 47th in the country as a state which has almost no independent oversight of elected officials.

Voting rights group Voters Not Politicians (VNP) is asking our legislators to support robust financial disclosures of personal and family financial interests for themselves, candidates and other public officers. This is a step to shining light on sources of outside income, including large investments, monetary gifts, free and reduced travel, meals and other gifts. VNP supports a ban on conflicts of interest, out-of-state lobbyists and civil appointments of lobbyists. They also support eliminating lobbyists’ gifts to public officials including staff in both the legislature and executive offices. VNP seeks expansion of the FOIA by removing the governor and legislators from exemption. VNP’s proposal includes strong enforcement and penalties with stiffer fees and fines for late filings of reports and non-compliance.

We deserve better. I still believe that here in our state, we have many honest and hard-working individuals representing the voters in good faith.

Call or email your district senator and representative and demand they take the necessary steps to bring Michigan’s government out of the shadows and into the light.

Voter indifference breeds corruption.

Cynthia Vincent is a member of Stronger Together Huddle, a group engaged in supporting and promoting the common good. She can be reached at mcneil102@icloud.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Cynthia Vincent: Out of the shadows and into the light