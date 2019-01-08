Cyntoia Brown to be freed after being jailed for murder as a teen

Cyntoia Brown, a Tennessee woman serving a life sentence in prison for murder and robbery, was granted clemency on Monday after high-profile campaigners brought her case to the public's attention, sparking debate about life terms for children.

The case garnered widespread attention in the US, despite being over a decade old, and the hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown trended on Twitter after celebrities including reality TV-star Kim Kardashian West, singer Rihanna and comedian Amy Schumer advocated for her release.

Brown - now 30 - was charged in 2006 when she pleaded guilty to murdering Johnny Allen, a Nashville real estate agent, in 2004 when she was aged just 16.

On the night she killed him, Allen picked up Brown outside a fast-food outlet, where he offered her $150 (£118) for sexual activity.

Once at his home, Brown eventually got into Allen's bed. Brown told authorities she thought he was reaching for a gun, so she shot him with a handgun from her handbag and fled with his guns and money.

The prosecution argued that the murder was a motivated by greed and not of self-defence, while the defence countered that she was a victim of sex trafficking who feared for her life and was afraid of coming back empty-handed to her pimp nicknamed "Cut Throat" with whom she was living at the time after running away from her adoptive family in 2004.

Even though she was a juvenile at the time of the trial, a juvenile court found her competent to be tried as an adult. She was given a 51 years to life sentence, and placed in the Tennessee Prison for Women.

Cyntoia Brown shown here in 2006 (left) and 2013 Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

In an official statement on Monday, Bill Haslam, the Tennessee Governor, said that the "decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case.

"Cyntoia Brown committed by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms Brown has taken to rebuild her life."

Juveniles are safeguarded from life-without-parole sentences in the US by the ruling of the US Supreme Court. But the state of Tennessee argued that as Brown had the possibility for parole, the sentencing did not violate the federal law.

Houston Gordon, one of Brown's attorneys, said "we need to see this as a national awakening to change the draconian laws that allow juveniles, children, to be placed in adult prisons when they're just children. They're not little adults."

Criminal justice advocates called it a "great day for social justice and our city" and Raumesh Akbari, the Democratic member of the Tennessee House of Representatives who praised Mr Haslam's announcement by saying that it shows that Tennessee "can show love, compassion and mercy" for traumatised people, have also expressed support for Brown's release, despite the opposition by some law enforcement officials.

In response to her planned release, Brown said that she was grateful for the decision and that she would do her best to turn her life around.

"I am thankful for all the support, prayers, and encouragement I have received. We truly serve a God of second chances and new beginnings. The Lord has held my hand this whole time and I would have never made it without him. Let today be a testament to his saving Grace."