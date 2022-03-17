Cyntoia Brown Long, former Gov. Bill Haslam reunite

Former Gov. Bill Haslam and criminal justice reform advocate Cyntoia Brown-Long have forged an unlikely friendship in the years since he issued an order calling for her release from prison.

They grew up "worlds apart," Haslam said. But at an event this week, they both expressed the need for change, particularly for juvenile offenders.

Why it matters: Brown-Long, who was convicted of first-degree murder as a teenager, has become a national figure. Her story brought attention to issues of human trafficking and Tennessee's harsh sentences for juveniles convicted of serious crimes.

Haslam's support could give her cause bipartisan appeal.

Flashback: Brown-Long was convicted of fatally shooting real estate agent Johnny Allen in the back of the head in 2004, when she was 16 years old. She was given a life sentence, which required a 51-year wait before she was eligible for parole.

Advocates said Brown-Long was a victim of sex trafficking who was forced into prostitution. Rihanna and Kim Kardashian took up her cause, saying the case deserved reconsideration.

Haslam agreed and granted her clemency in 2019, citing her age at the time of the crime and her rehabilitation in prison.

Driving the news: Haslam and Brown-Long were reunited Tuesday for an event at Vanderbilt University. They joked, hugged and found common ground.

"My viewpoint [after] peering into the judicial system is we have too many people serving too long," Haslam said. "We have too many juveniles serving too long."

"Amen," Brown-Long responded.

The intrigue: Haslam said he waited too long to consider clemency cases as governor and ultimately ran out of time.

"It was a big mistake," Haslam said, adding that "a lot more cases" deserved review.

The big picture: Many others in Tennessee are serving 51-year life sentences for crimes they committed as juveniles.

Those harsh sentences are being challenged in court.

The bottom line: Haslam and Brown-Long agreed that case-by-case clemency reviews would fail to address the underlying issue.

"Obviously I'm a proponent for clemency, but when you think about it, this is one person," Brown-Long said.

"Clemency's not the answer," Haslam responded. "The scale doesn't work."

"Parole reform is the answer," Brown-Long said.

