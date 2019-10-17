This article, Cyntoia Brown-Long on realizing she was a sex trafficking victim, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

, who was granted clemency earlier this year after serving 15 years of a life sentence for killing a man, sat down with CBS News for a sweeping interview on redemption, finding love in prison and her message to abuse victims.

Brown-Long, now 31, was released from prison in August after Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam commuted her sentence for murdering 43-year-old Johnny Allen, who allegedly hired her for sex when she was 16. Her lawyers argued that she fatally shot Allen in self-defense.

Brown-Long was tried as an adult and convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in 2006 without the possibility for parole until 2055. In Tennessee, a juvenile sentenced to life in prison must spend at least 51 years behind bars before they are eligible for review — the highest minimum requirement in the U.S.

Her case received national attention, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, LeBron James and Snoop Dogg advocating for her freedom. Lawmakers and criminal justice reform advocates urged Haslem to commute her sentence alleging years of forced prostitution and abuse.

"One of my biggest regrets is the way that I hurt my mother"

Brown-Long said she regrets running away from what she has described as a supportive home, and has carried the pain she caused her mother "for all these years."

"One of my biggest regrets is the way that I hurt my mother," she said. "You know she tried so hard. She tried everything that she knew to try."

Brown-Long, however, said there were other factors that played into her decisionmaking when she was young.

"We have to be more conscious of all of the influences on children," she said. "There's school, there's neighborhood, there's what you're seeing in the media. So she tried, but it was hard for her to fight the battles that were going on within me, that I had taken on from other places around me."

"When you're doing time, your family is doing time with you. Your family has to rearrange their lives because of your absence," she added. "They have to be present for you. You want to shield them from as much as you can."

"I was in my late twenties when I actually realized that I was a trafficking victim"

Brown-Long said she was an adult when she realized she had fallen victim to a system of abuse. At the time, she was involved with a Tennessee group called End Slavery that works with human trafficking victims.

"It took many, many years," she said. "I was in my late twenties when I actually realized that I was a trafficking victim. For so long, you know I had thought, 'No, they said that I was a teenage prostitute. I knew what I was doing.'"

She said she dealt with guilt and blame for years.

"You know, of course, I let him manipulate me into doing this," she added. "I thought I was doing something for someone I figure was my boyfriend and that wasn't necessarily the truth."

Brown-Long recounted how once she realized the situation she had been put in, she started searching for answers, including "why I was just so vulnerable."

"You know there's a certain element where you're just vulnerable because you're a child your mind is just naturally impressionable in that way," she said. "But it was like, why was it just so easy for this man to come along and in the space of a few weeks I was doing these things?"

She now hopes other young girls can learn from her story.

"In some way, everybody is just one bad decision, one mistake, one accident from being caught up in the justice system," she added. "We all should be invested in making sure that it's treating people the way they should be treated, the way that you would want to be treated."

Why she wants to speak to her victim's family