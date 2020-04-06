Cyolo Raises $4.2 Million to Provide Boundless Secure Business Connectivity

Cyolo securely connects onsite and remote users, to the organization's applications, servers, desktops and files, in any network or in the cloud

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyolo, a provider of secure connectivity solutions, announced today its coming out of stealth mode with a $4.2 million seed round, led by Flint Capital, with participation by Global Founders Capital, Differential Ventures and private investors. Cyolo's unified network and security platform creates a secure digital path that connects authorized users to approved resources, to ensure business continuity.

"Cyolo introduces a new concept of a secure business connection that is not network bound," says Almog Apirion, Cyolo's co-founder and CEO. "We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to carry out our vision to enable local and mobile users to securely access the tools and data they need in an organization's network, cloud or IoT environments, regardless of where they are and what device they are using."

Cyolo's solution minimizes the attack surface and reduces the risk to an organization's critical assets and data in an era where users are everywhere and resources are scattered across platforms. In today's COVID-19 reality, Cyolo is enabling its customers to ensure secure remote access to employees who work from home, using their personal devices.

Cyolo's secure access platform ensures risk-based access and action control by providing granular visibility and control per application, based on user ID, device ID, time, location, behavior and action.

"Cyolo delivers a new level of data protection, which is vital for industries such as healthcare, government, retail, banking and critical infrastructure," explains Sergey Gribov, Partner, Flint Capital. "In the age of cloud computing, mobility and advanced targeted attacks, we need solutions that are unconventional and Cyolo transforms the way organizations think about networks, in order to secure their resources, apps and files."

Cyolo is currently deployed in organizations with thousands of users, in multiple sectors and the funding will be used to grow the team, accelerate development efforts and expand into new markets.

"We live in an era where connectivity is essential. We see it today more than ever," says David Citron, Partner, Global Founders Capital. "We are thrilled to be part of a startup that at a time like this, enables to securely connect remote employees, who work from home with their personal computers, to their office desktop, to ensure business continuity and productivity."

Cyolo was founded in 2019, by former commanders of the Israeli Navy Cyber Unit, to help organizations remain agile, resilient and productive, by securely connecting onsite and remote users, to the organization's applications, servers, desktops and files.

